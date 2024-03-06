The Fallout Over MSNBC's Laugh Fest is Getting Worse

As Matt covered, last night the hosts handling MSNBC's Super Tuesday coverage broke out in laughter while discussing the issue of illegal immigration as a top concern for Virginia voters.

Advertisement

MSDNC panel mocks the fact immigration is a top issue for voters across the country@jrpsaki: “I live in Virginia. Immigration was the number one issue…you’re thinking like what?!”@JoyAnnReid: *laughs*@maddow: “Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia!” pic.twitter.com/CpzBUxWNFG — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 6, 2024

The fallout was swift and continues as viewers of the spectacle point out a number of crimes committed by illegal immigrants in non-border states.

The Left is completely out of touch with real Americans. Laughing and stating that since Virginia doesn’t share a border with Mexico, VA residents shouldn’t care.



Virginia residents just saw an illegal alien from

Venezuelan arrested last week on felony charges for sexually… https://t.co/lLovOThu5k — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) March 6, 2024

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice took particular issue with Rachel Maddow's quip about his state.

What an incredibly insulting statement about the hardworking, good people of West Virginia by liberal elites @JRPsaki and @Maddow. Biden's open-border policies have created a real crisis in America, making every state a border state, and they think it's a joke. pic.twitter.com/McMBgYq4hl — Jim Justice (@JimJusticeWV) March 6, 2024

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is also weighing in, as is the Border Patrol Union.

This captures why Democrats will be destroyed this November.



They are out of touch, arrogant, and indifferent to the emotions of average Americans.



They simply cannot grasp the reality that Biden‘s border policies are destroying America. https://t.co/RP6pX2rkvC — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 6, 2024

Americans dying by the thousands of fentanyl overdoses, women raped and murdered, kids sex-trafficked, cops assaulted...all due to leftists' open border.



Jen Psaki and Rachel Maddow:



"OMG, it's hilarious, hahahahahahahahaha, people in Virginia are so stupid..." pic.twitter.com/nkDahD9ipG — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) March 6, 2024



