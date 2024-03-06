Reporter Reveals What He Was Unprepared for Following FBI Arrest Over J6 Reporting
Tipsheet

The Fallout Over MSNBC's Laugh Fest is Getting Worse

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 06, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

As Matt covered, last night the hosts handling MSNBC's Super Tuesday coverage broke out in laughter while discussing the issue of illegal immigration as a top concern for Virginia voters. 

The fallout was swift and continues as viewers of the spectacle point out a number of crimes committed by illegal immigrants in non-border states. 

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice took particular issue with Rachel Maddow's quip about his state. 

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is also weighing in, as is the Border Patrol Union. 


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

