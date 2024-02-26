Italian Skit Brutally Mocks Joe Biden's Mental Decline
Biden Announces Surprise Trip to the Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 26, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The White House announced Monday President Joe Biden will make a last minute trip to the U.S. southern border with Mexico Thursday as the illegal immigration crisis continues to rage. The visit to Brownsville, Texas will mark Biden's second time to the area over his 40-year political career. Last year he paid a visit to El Paso where federal government detention centers were cleaned out before his arrival. 

As of Monday morning, the White House still hasn't commented on the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley. The suspected killer is Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan criminal who came into the country illegally in 2022. He committed a number of crimes in New York City before making his way to Georgia. 

Biden's visit will come at the same time former President Donald Trump also visits the border Thursday. Trump will be in Eagle Pass. Biden is also reportedly considering some kind of executive action, after reversing dozens of effective Trump immigration policies, to blunt the crisis as American voters say it's a top priority for the 2024 election. 

