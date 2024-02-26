Biden Announces Surprise Trip to the Border

The White House announced Monday President Joe Biden will make a last minute trip to the U.S. southern border with Mexico Thursday as the illegal immigration crisis continues to rage. The visit to Brownsville, Texas will mark Biden's second time to the area over his 40-year political career. Last year he paid a visit to El Paso where federal government detention centers were cleaned out before his arrival.

Advertisement

Biden will allegedly visit the southern border on Thursday — for the second time in his entire life.



His first visit was, in a local reporter's words, "a dog and pony show" that didn't "get to the heart of the issue."pic.twitter.com/FGY45pwLBO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 26, 2024

Look at skyrocketing border apprehensions under Biden.



This doesn’t include the known got-a-ways or the illegal immigrants who were never detected.



Think of the murder victims by those let in by Biden like the woman in Georgia.



We can’t take 4 more years of this crime racket. pic.twitter.com/k8apv77yIw — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 26, 2024

As of Monday morning, the White House still hasn't commented on the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley. The suspected killer is Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan criminal who came into the country illegally in 2022. He committed a number of crimes in New York City before making his way to Georgia.

Jose Ibarra didn't need any protection from Venezuela, jail or deportation. That's a sad joke.



But Laken Riley sure as hell needed protection from Ibarra. And who protected her?



All on you Joe Biden. Stand up and be accountable for what you've done to this country. We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/1GTXaRj30I — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) February 26, 2024

Biden's visit will come at the same time former President Donald Trump also visits the border Thursday. Trump will be in Eagle Pass. Biden is also reportedly considering some kind of executive action, after reversing dozens of effective Trump immigration policies, to blunt the crisis as American voters say it's a top priority for the 2024 election.