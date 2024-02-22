New Testimony Reveals an IRS Contractor Stole Much More Than Trump's Tax Returns
Oh Look, Another Terrible Poll for Biden
New York Appeals Court Announces Decision on Dems' Non-Citizen Voting Scheme
Biden's Border Invasion Is Going Just As He Planned
Former CNN Anchor Announces He's Running for Congress
New Report Reveals Alarming Details About Commander's Attacks on Secret Service Agents
Biden's Border Crisis Is Now on Full Display in Times Square Billboard
El Salvador's Bukele Has the Perfect Response to a BBC Reporter Concerned About...
Wow: Border Patrol Reveals How Many 'Criminal Aliens' Have Been Apprehended at the...
Here's How Control of the Senate Is Looking
Here's Why One Male 'Trans' Athlete Refuses to Compete Against Men
The National MS Society Ousted a 90-Year-Old Volunteer. Here's What Happened Next.
Poll: Americans Favor This Common-Sense Abortion Limit By a Double-Digit Margin
Rep. Wesley Hunt Shares Hard Truths for the Biden Administration on the Border
Tipsheet

Speaker Johnson Slams Biden for Latest Race Smear of Republicans

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 22, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During a swanky campaign event in San Francisco Wednesday night, hidden away from the real horrors of the crime ridden city, President Joe Biden went on an unhinged rant about congressional Republicans and smeared them with comparisons to racist segregationists. In fact, Biden said Republicans are worse. 

Advertisement

“I’ve been a senator since 72. I’ve served with real racists. I’ve served with Strom Thurmond. I’ve served with all these guys that  have set terrible records on race. But guess what? These guys are worse. These guys do not believe in basic democratic principles," Biden said. “By the time Strom left he did terrible things. But by the time he left he had more African American in his staff than any other member in Congress. He voted to reauthorize the voting rights act. I’m not making him more than he was. But my point is at least you could work with some of these guys. Time and again Republicans show they are the party of chaos and division.”

Ironically, it was Biden who was asked to give the eulogy at Thurmond's funeral in 2003, not House Republicans. Biden was one of Thurmond's closest friends and urged him to run for president. 

Recommended

Donald Trump’s Chances of Winning Are Better Than Ever Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

In 2010, Biden spoke at the funeral of former KKK leader and Democratic Senator Robert Byrd.

Speaker Mike Johnson took notice of the comments and issued a response on X, calling Biden's claims "outrageous." 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump’s Chances of Winning Are Better Than Ever Kurt Schlichter
New Testimony Reveals an IRS Contractor Stole Much More Than Trump's Tax Returns Katie Pavlich
Here's Why One Male 'Trans' Athlete Refuses to Compete Against Men Madeline Leesman
Oh Look, Another Terrible Poll for Biden Spencer Brown
New York Appeals Court Announces Decision on Dems' Non-Citizen Voting Scheme Spencer Brown
Wait, That's Why It Took So Long for This Newspaper to Release the KC Shooter's Mugshot? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Donald Trump’s Chances of Winning Are Better Than Ever Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement