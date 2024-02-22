Speaker Johnson Slams Biden for Latest Race Smear of Republicans

During a swanky campaign event in San Francisco Wednesday night, hidden away from the real horrors of the crime ridden city, President Joe Biden went on an unhinged rant about congressional Republicans and smeared them with comparisons to racist segregationists. In fact, Biden said Republicans are worse.

“I’ve been a senator since 72. I’ve served with real racists. I’ve served with Strom Thurmond. I’ve served with all these guys that have set terrible records on race. But guess what? These guys are worse. These guys do not believe in basic democratic principles," Biden said. “By the time Strom left he did terrible things. But by the time he left he had more African American in his staff than any other member in Congress. He voted to reauthorize the voting rights act. I’m not making him more than he was. But my point is at least you could work with some of these guys. Time and again Republicans show they are the party of chaos and division.”

Ironically, it was Biden who was asked to give the eulogy at Thurmond's funeral in 2003, not House Republicans. Biden was one of Thurmond's closest friends and urged him to run for president.

In 2010, Biden spoke at the funeral of former KKK leader and Democratic Senator Robert Byrd.

Speaker Mike Johnson took notice of the comments and issued a response on X, calling Biden's claims "outrageous."

Outrageous. The least popular President to seek re-election is now so desperate and so underwater in the polls he’s playing the race card from the bottom of the deck. https://t.co/srrZBtW2uV — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 22, 2024



