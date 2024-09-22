How Nebraska Could Change the Outcome of the Election

Nebraska has renewed efforts to make it a winner-takes-all electoral votes state after Gov. Jim Pillen (R-NE) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) met with more than 20 Republican state senators to discuss changing the state’s electoral college votes.

Advertisement

Nebraska and Maine are the only states that do not follow the winner-take-all system for electoral votes. Instead, it gives two electoral votes based on the statewide result and votes allocated by who wins certain congressional districts. In Nebraska, two of the five electoral votes are awarded to the candidate who wins the most votes statewide, while the other three go to the winners of each of the state’s three congressional districts.

In recent months, the red state has attempted to secure a move that would award former President Donald Trump an extra electoral college vote in what will be a tight race. The extra vote could secure the election for the 45th president.

Meanwhile, Maine Democrats have tried to counteract the Nebraska legislature’s move. However, it appears Democrats missed the deadline.

“I want the law changed. I’ve made no qualms about it,” Graham said. “They were open-minded. I said: ‘Listen, it’s your decision to make. It comes down to one electoral vote. I want you to understand what that one vote would mean.’”

With the 2024 race looking to be tight, each electoral vote will be critical for the presidential candidates. Getting 270 delegates for either candidate will come down to just a few states.

Nebraska Sen. Merv Riepe (R-NEB) said he spoke to Trump, who supported changing the law.

Earlier this year, Gov. Jim Pillen (R-NEB) and Trump endorsed a proposal to change the state’s Electoral College to a winner-take-all system. Ultimately, it was struck down.

However, Pillen announced efforts to call for a special legislative session that would reconsider the proposal if the GOP had 33 votes to make the change.

Although Nebraska is predominantly a Republican state, its 2nd Congressional District, which surrounds Omaha, has historically gone to Democrats, including former President Obama in 2008 and President Joe Biden in 2020.

If the law were to be changed, and Vice President Kamala Harris wins Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. In contrast, Trump wins North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, they would tie at 269 electoral votes. However, if the change does not happen, and the same election results as explained above occur, and she takes Omaha, Harris would secure enough votes to be the next president, 270-268.