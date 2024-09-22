Jill Biden Leading a Cabinet Meeting Wasn't the Only Thing That Was Weird...
Kamala Harris And Oprah Winfrey’s Delusional Campaign Telethon
What NYC's Former Covid Czar Admitted in Undercover Video Enrages Local Politicians
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 235: New Testament Warnings About Sin
Kate Middleton’s Returning to Work and Showing Up for Families—US Lawmakers Should, Too
Kamala Harris Accepts Second Debate Invitation, But Will Trump Do It?
You Won't Believe What Doug Emhoff Just Said About Kamala Harris
Crucial Question Raised After That Biden Cabinet Meeting
Harris Senior Advisor Suggests VP Is 'Too Busy' to Do Interviews
Harris Campaign Needs to ‘Shake It Off’ After Taylor Swift Endorsement Fails to...
Flashback: Kamala Harris Said Authorities Should Be Able to 'Walk Into' Homes and...
John Fetterman Has a Strong Warning for Democrats About the 2024 Race
Rapist Set to Walk Free Thanks to Kamala Harris' Reform Law
Critical Swing State Makes Controversial Decision Months Before Election
Tipsheet

Here's the Question From a CNN Host That Made a Harris Spokesperson Squirm

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 22, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

It’s on everyone’s mind: does Kamala Harris really own a gun? She boasted about it during the ABC News debate on September 10—a pathetic attempt to not frame herself as a gun-grabber. There’s tape, lady. You voiced support for unconstitutional executive actions to confiscate so-called assault weapons during the 2020 primary. You were caught on camera supporting going door-to-door to ensure enforcement of safe storage laws. Lady, you’re a gun grabber, and that’s it.

Advertisement

But let’s play this game: what gun do you own? It’s a fair question for a woman who offered a ‘I’ll come out blasting’ bravado when discussing a hypothetical home invasion with Oprah Winfrey. The vice president joked about shooting someone who breaks into her home—this isn’t an event you hope for, lady. Are you insane? Yet, since she tried to channel Rambo—what firearm does she own? 

What’s even more shocking is that CNN’s Jim Acosta pitched this question to Harris spokesperson Adrienne Elrod, who shouldn’t have ventured onto the set if this was going to be her answer. 

Elrod gave a scripted response regarding “strong, responsible gun ownership” but later said, “Uh, I can't really comment” concerning what type of gun the vice president owns. For starters, she’s protected by the Secret Service, so what are we even talking about here? 

Recommended

Kamala Harris And Oprah Winfrey’s Delusional Campaign Telethon Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Last, “strong, responsible gun ownership” is peak poll-tested language that is so overengineered that the phrase is rendered meaningless. This is the new 'we respect hunters and sportsmen' talking point that never resonated.  We all know Harris is anti-gun. You can’t polish this lady, folks. She’s flat-out horrible.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Harris And Oprah Winfrey’s Delusional Campaign Telethon Derek Hunter
You Won't Believe What Doug Emhoff Just Said About Kamala Harris Sarah Arnold
Crucial Question Raised After That Biden Cabinet Meeting Rebecca Downs
Kamala Harris Accepts Second Debate Invitation, But Will Trump Do It? Sarah Arnold
Jill Biden Leading a Cabinet Meeting Wasn't the Only Thing That Was Weird Yesterday Matt Vespa
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 235: New Testament Warnings About Sin Myra Kahn Adams

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Harris And Oprah Winfrey’s Delusional Campaign Telethon Derek Hunter
Advertisement