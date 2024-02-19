Hillary Clinton's Comments on Trump and NATO Are Not Going Over Well

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is weighing in on President Donald Trump's demands NATO countries pay their committed two percent of the alliance or face invasion from Russia. Trump has always maintained NATO countries must pay their defense obligations -- obligations NATO governments agreed to as part of receiving collective protections of the alliance.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned Saturday that former President Donald Trump will seek to withdraw the U.S. from NATO if he wins a second term in the White House.
In remarks during a lunchtime panel at the Munich Security Conference, Clinton urged delegates to take Trump “literally and seriously” as he seeks re-election.
Clinton, who unsuccessfully ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, also warned Saturday that the former president will seek to “pull us out of NATO.”
“He will do everything he can to become an absolute authoritarian leader if given the opportunity to do so. And he will pull us out of NATO even though the Congress passed a resolution saying that he couldn’t without congressional support, because he will just not fund our obligations,” she said.
She's also back to pushing the Russia hoax.
Crooked Hillary Clinton — disgraced former secretary of state and multi-time failed presidential candidate — dusts off her old, tired playbook: "Why is Donald Trump so enamored of Putin?" pic.twitter.com/zx9ezTnhse— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 18, 2024
Clinton's comments haven't gone unnoticed.
. @HillaryClinton failed to convince @nato countries to pay their 2% obligations.— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 18, 2024
Europe took advantage of her weakness.
Further, NATO allies pulling their weight are calling on other countries to do the same.
NATO Ally Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama praises Donald Trump. https://t.co/5JYoEjXkr5— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 18, 2024
