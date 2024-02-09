White House Goes Ballistic Over Special Counsel Exposing Biden's Decline
Israel Is Right to End the Ceasefire Games With Hamas
Did You Catch Joe Biden's Massive Lie About the Special Counsel Report?
Behind Closed Doors, Biden Exploded Over Special Counsel Report That Questioned His Memory
Trump Takes His Victory Lap in Nevada, but There Was Something Different About...
'Huge Recruiting Coup': Larry Hogan Announces U.S. Senate Bid
State AGs Demand End to 'Illegal and Irrational' LNG Pause
Here's What Trump Had to Say About the Special Counsel Report
'Critical' Amendment Protecting Americans From Vaccine Mandates Passes Senate Committee
Newsom's Administration Will Stop at Nothing to Go After Parental Rights
Even Democrats Realize How Catastrophic Thursday Night Was for Biden
‘Is This a Joke?’ : GOP Senators React to Special Counsel Report
Are Democrats Really Going to Stick With Biden After This?
Joe Biden's Account Made a Very Questionable Post About Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

Biden Mishandled a Trove of Classified Documents on Afghanistan

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 09, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Speaking from the White House Thursday night President Joe Biden indignantly defended willfully withholding classified information and storing broken boxes in his unsecured garage and in a downtown Washington D.C. office. 

Advertisement

Biden was not charged by Special Counsel Robert Hur because "considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during out interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." 

But among the troves of documents Biden improperly kept and mishandled after his time in the U.S. Senate and vice presidency was classified information about the war in Afghanistan. The documents were clearly marked classified and Biden shared them with his memoir ghostwriter, who also did not have authority to review them. From the report

Marked classified documents about Afghanistan. These documents from fall 2009 have classification markings up to the Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information level. They were found in a box in Mr. Biden's Delaware garage that contained other materials of great personal significance to him and that he appears to have personally used and accessed. The marked classified documents were found along with drafts of the handwritten 2009 Thanksgiving memo Mr. Biden sent President Obama in a last-ditch effort to persuade him not to send additional troops to Afghanistan. These materials were proof of the stand Mr. Biden took in what he regarded as among the most important decisions of his vice presidency.

Mr. Biden wrote his 2007 and 2017 memoirs with the help of a ghostwriter. In a recorded conversation with his ghostwriter in February 2017, about a month after he left office, Mr. Biden said, while referencing his 2009 Thanksgiving memo, that he had "just found all the classified stuff downstairs." At the time, he was renting a home in Virginia, where he met his ghostwriter to work on his second memoir. Downstairs from where they met was Mr. Biden's office, where he stored his papers. He moved out of the Virginia home in 2019, consolidating his belongings in Delaware-where FBI agents later found marked classified documents about the Afghanistan troop surge in his garage. 

Recommended

Even Democrats Realize How Catastrophic Thursday Night Was for Biden Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

In August 2021, Biden ordered the chaotic and catastrophic departure from Afghanistan. Thirteen U.S. service members were killed in a suicide attack at the airport and hundreds of Americans were left behind enemy lines. Billions of dollars in military equipment was abandoned and taken over by the Taliban. 

The White House, which braced for impact and had expectations the report would be at a minimum embarrassing to Biden, is trying to make the argument that the case is closed. 




Tags: AFGHANISTAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Even Democrats Realize How Catastrophic Thursday Night Was for Biden Rebecca Downs
‘Is This a Joke?’ : GOP Senators React to Special Counsel Report Madeline Leesman
Are Democrats Really Going to Stick With Biden After This? Guy Benson
The Absurd Democrat Border Con Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Takes His Victory Lap in Nevada, but There Was Something Different About This Speech Matt Vespa
State AGs Demand End to 'Illegal and Irrational' LNG Pause Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Even Democrats Realize How Catastrophic Thursday Night Was for Biden Rebecca Downs
Advertisement