Reporter: Why Does Biden Keep Referencing Conversations With Dead People? KJP: So, About January 6th...

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 08, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre tried to explain why President Joe Biden referenced having a conversation with former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in 2021. Biden made the remark during a fundraiser in New York City Wednesday night. Kohl died in 2017. It is 2024. 

Jean Pierre attempted to explain away the situation by pivoting to January 6 and claiming everyone "misspeaks." 

Earlier in the week Biden said he had a recent conversation with former French President Francois Mitterrand. Mitterrand died in 1996. When questioned about the mix up, Jean Pierre shut down questions, saying they would take her "down a rabbit hole," and moved on. 


