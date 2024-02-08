Here's How KJP Is Getting Around Biden's Promise to Answer Questions

On Tuesday after delivering remarks at the White House urging Congress to pass a border bill and foreign aid package, President Joe Biden told reporters he would "be back Thursday" to answer additional questions.

"I'm going to be back on Thursday, and I don't want to prejudice what may be going on in negotiations now, so I'm not going to be answering any questions on this. I'll be back Thursday to stand here with you and answer all the questions you want about this issue," Biden said.

For two days reporters in the White House Press Corps have been pressuring Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre to follow up on the promise, to which she has continued to say, "Stay tuned."

REPORTER: Biden said on Thursday he would stand here and answer all the questions that we want about this issue. So can you confirm there's a press conference on Thursday?



KJP: *laughs* stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/cLYnfHkXzU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 6, 2024

Now that it's Thursday and Congress failed to pass the legislation he wanted, Biden has no press conference on his schedule.

"In the morning, the President will receive the President’s Daily Brief. This meeting will be closed press. In the afternoon, the President will travel to Leesburg, Virginia. The departure from the South Lawn will be open press. The arrival at Leesburg Executive Airport, Leesburg, Virginia will be covered by the out-of-town pool," the White House daily schedule states. "Then, the President will deliver remarks at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference. These remarks at the Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Virginia will be covered by the out-of-town pool."

"In the evening, the President will return to the White House. The departure from Leesburg Executive Airport, Leesburg, Virginia will be covered by the out-of-town pool. The arrival on the South Lawn will be open press," it continues.

In other words, Biden will take shouted reporter questions on the South Lawn as the helicopter roars behind him. A far cry from what he said he would do earlier in the week.



