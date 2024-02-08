Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Informati...
Reporter: Why Does Biden Keep Referencing Conversations With Dead People? KJP: So, About...
Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs...
Biden Plans to Do What He Said He Couldn't Regarding Illegal Immigration
Special Counsel: Biden Doesn't Know When He Was VP or When His Son...
Another House Republican Announces They Won't Run for Re-Election in 2024
Biden Claims Trump Is an 'Existential Threat' to U.S., Ignoring the State of...
Wait, How Is Biden Not Too Old to Run for President If He's...
Sad Day for America: Reactions Pour In After Joe Biden Deemed 'Too Old'...
Here's Why One Left-Wing City Will Delay the Start of Its Upcoming School...
'ELECTION INTERFERENCE': Donald Trump Reacts to Special Counsel's Decision to Not Charge B...
Even the Liberal Media Is Picking Up on Biden's Alarming Slip-Ups
A 'Gold Standard' Poll Just Dropped in One of the Most Important 2024...
Another Sport Will Allow Men Who Think They’re ‘Trans’ to Compete in Women’s...
Senators Rally for Trump As Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Colorado Ballot...
Tipsheet

Here's How KJP Is Getting Around Biden's Promise to Answer Questions

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 08, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

On Tuesday after delivering remarks at the White House urging Congress to pass a border bill and foreign aid package, President Joe Biden told reporters he would "be back Thursday" to answer additional questions. 

Advertisement

"I'm going to be back on Thursday, and I don't want to prejudice what may be going on in negotiations now, so I'm not going to be answering any questions on this. I'll be back Thursday to stand here with you and answer all the questions you want about this issue," Biden said. 

For two days reporters in the White House Press Corps have been pressuring Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre to follow up on the promise, to which she has continued to say, "Stay tuned."

Now that it's Thursday and Congress failed to pass the legislation he wanted, Biden has no press conference on his schedule. 

"In the morning, the President will receive the President’s Daily Brief. This meeting will be closed press. In the afternoon, the President will travel to Leesburg, Virginia. The departure from the South Lawn will be open press. The arrival at Leesburg Executive Airport, Leesburg, Virginia will be covered by the out-of-town pool," the White House daily schedule states. "Then, the President will deliver remarks at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference. These remarks at the Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Virginia will be covered by the out-of-town pool."

Recommended

Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"In the evening, the President will return to the White House. The departure from Leesburg Executive Airport, Leesburg, Virginia will be covered by the out-of-town pool. The arrival on the South Lawn will be open press," it continues. 

In other words, Biden will take shouted reporter questions on the South Lawn as the helicopter roars behind him. A far cry from what he said he would do earlier in the week. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Information Katie Pavlich
Sunny Hostin Learned Her Ancestors Owned Slaves and Her Response Is Truly Something Spencer Brown
Special Counsel: Biden Doesn't Know When He Was VP or When His Son Died Spencer Brown
Two Planes Just Collided Again Madeline Leesman
Why Are Red State Republicans Often Such Losers? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement