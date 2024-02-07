BREAKING: There's an Update in the Special Counsel Investigation Against Joe Biden
Tipsheet

Yellen Cornered on Why Treasury Was Flagging Purchases From Bass Pro, Cabela's

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 07, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Testifying in front of the House Financial Services Committee Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was cornered about why her agency demanded private banking institutions flag and turn over data on purchases made by Americans without a warrant. More specifically at stores like Bass Pro Shop, Cabela's and purchases of religious texts -- including the Bible. 

In January the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government revealed that federal law enforcement improperly flagged purchases and words for monitoring or reporting. 

In recent years the FBI has improperly conducted hundreds-of-thousands of searches and surveillance on American citizens without warrants. 

