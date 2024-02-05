Speaker Johnson on New 'Border Security' Bill: I've Seen Enough

Senate Republicans, who have been working with Democrats for weeks, finally released the text of a new "border security" bill late Sunday evening. While Republican Senator James Lankford, a lead negotiator, is trying to sell the legislation, House Speaker Mike Johnson is doubling down on its chances in the lower chamber after seeing the text.

"I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, “the border never closes," House Speaker Mike Johnson released on X in response. "If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival."

Prior to the release of the text, Johnson once again explained how President Joe Biden already has the authority to fix the current border catastrophe -- a crisis he created from his desk in the Oval Office.

The Biden administration created the border catastrophe.



The President has the authority to take action today to fix it. But he refuses to act. pic.twitter.com/YIi8CIBOkI — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Lankford is accusing Republicans opposed to the bill of reading about it "on Facebook."

Sen Lankford insists bill does not allow 5k people to enter in a day pic.twitter.com/90jkKXjcyj — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) February 5, 2024

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is calling on Republicans to pass it.