Democrats Vote to Protect Illegal Immigrants Who Drink and Drive

Hundreds of Democrats voted Thursday morning to protect illegal immigrants who drink and drive from deportation.

ALERT: Democrat Leader Jeffries and 150 House Dems just voted AGAINST deporting criminal illegal aliens convicted of DRUNK DRIVING.



Suburban moms, take note. Democrats think illegal alien trespassers who drink and drive should be immune from deportation. The party of NO BORDERS. pic.twitter.com/eiyYmBOYuq — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 1, 2024

What are they focused on instead?

You can't make this up. @RepJerryNadler thinks we should use your tax dollars to expand public ride-sharing programs INSTEAD of deporting illegal aliens who drive drunk. pic.twitter.com/jZVp7OdnNw — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 1, 2024

And just yesterday, the same Democrats voted to protect illegal immigrants from deportion after committing social security fraud.

Yesterday, 75% of House Democrats refused to vote to deport illegal aliens who commit social security fraud.



Why are Democrats protecting illegal aliens more than our seniors? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 1, 2024

🚨 155 House Democrats voted today against deporting criminal migrants who commit social security fraud.



They’d rather protect illegal aliens than our seniors.



RT if you think that’s insane! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 1, 2024

Meanwhile, thousands of Americans are victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants -- including murder and manslaughter. For example, this case out of Colorado: