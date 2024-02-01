Why Is the White House Hiding Drafts of Biden's 2015 Ukraine Speech?
Democrats Vote to Protect Illegal Immigrants Who Drink and Drive

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 01, 2024 3:00 PM

Hundreds of Democrats voted Thursday morning to protect illegal immigrants who drink and drive from deportation. 

What are they focused on instead?

And just yesterday, the same Democrats voted to protect illegal immigrants from deportion after committing social security fraud.

Meanwhile, thousands of Americans are victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants -- including murder and manslaughter. For example, this case out of Colorado

An illegal immigrant from El Salvador who had been arrested multiple times in Boulder, Colorado for DWI and deported, was arrested once again last month in Colorado after allegedly killing a mother and her son in a car crash, which police say involved alcohol.

The Broomfield Police Department arrested 37-year-old Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas on Dec. 15, 2023, in connection with a fatal crash three days prior on Main Street and Miramonte Boulevard.

Menjivar-Alas was driving a Toyota Tundra that crashed into a Mazda CX-5 driven by 47-year-old Melissa Powell. Powell’s son, Riordan, was also in the Mazda, and they were both killed in the crash.

