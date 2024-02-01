Democrats Vote to Protect Illegal Immigrants Who Drink and Drive

Hundreds of Democrats voted Thursday morning to protect illegal immigrants who drink and drive from deportation.
ALERT: Democrat Leader Jeffries and 150 House Dems just voted AGAINST deporting criminal illegal aliens convicted of DRUNK DRIVING.— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 1, 2024
Suburban moms, take note. Democrats think illegal alien trespassers who drink and drive should be immune from deportation. The party of NO BORDERS. pic.twitter.com/eiyYmBOYuq
What are they focused on instead?
You can't make this up. @RepJerryNadler thinks we should use your tax dollars to expand public ride-sharing programs INSTEAD of deporting illegal aliens who drive drunk. pic.twitter.com/jZVp7OdnNw— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 1, 2024
And just yesterday, the same Democrats voted to protect illegal immigrants from deportion after committing social security fraud.
Yesterday, 75% of House Democrats refused to vote to deport illegal aliens who commit social security fraud.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 1, 2024
Why are Democrats protecting illegal aliens more than our seniors?
🚨 155 House Democrats voted today against deporting criminal migrants who commit social security fraud.— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 1, 2024
They’d rather protect illegal aliens than our seniors.
RT if you think that’s insane!
Meanwhile, thousands of Americans are victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants -- including murder and manslaughter. For example, this case out of Colorado:
An illegal immigrant from El Salvador who had been arrested multiple times in Boulder, Colorado for DWI and deported, was arrested once again last month in Colorado after allegedly killing a mother and her son in a car crash, which police say involved alcohol.
The Broomfield Police Department arrested 37-year-old Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas on Dec. 15, 2023, in connection with a fatal crash three days prior on Main Street and Miramonte Boulevard.
Menjivar-Alas was driving a Toyota Tundra that crashed into a Mazda CX-5 driven by 47-year-old Melissa Powell. Powell’s son, Riordan, was also in the Mazda, and they were both killed in the crash.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member