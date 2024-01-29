White House Stands Behind Biden's Policy Towards Iran
Yellen: Okay Fine, High Prices Are Here to Stay
Foreign Ambassador Is 'Shocked' by Ilhan Omar's Latest Conduct
Biden Might Curb Weapons Shipments to Israel to Pressure Netanyahu to Scale Down...
The Largely Stupid Elite, the New Pathway to Marxism, and Let's Talk About...
Pentagon Releases Identities of the Three Soldiers Killed by Iranian Proxies in Jordan
Lawsuit Targets Mississippi Policy Allowing Mail Votes to Be Counted After Election Day
Did KJP Just Serve Up Her Worst Word Salad Yet?
Activists Throw Soup at One of World's Most Famous Paintings
Kirby: Biden Does Not Want War With Iran
Education Board in Blue State Takes Bold Step to Protect Children From Pornographic...
A Swim Brand Dropped ‘Soul Surfer’ Over Her Views on Trans Athletes. Here’s...
Why on Earth Would Republicans Make an Immigration Deal With This President?
Here’s How One California Democrat Wants to Control Vehicles From Going Over the...
Tipsheet

There's an Update on Terrorist Infested UNRWA

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 29, 2024 3:00 PM

The United States temporarily suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency last week after it was revealed a number of UNRWA staffers were directly involved in the October 7th terrorist attack on Israeli civilians. 

Advertisement

As we get more information, the details about UNRWA's direct involvement with Islamic terrorism get worse.

First, the Wall Street Journal reports on the deep partnership UNRWA has with the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. 

At least 12 employees of the U.N.’s Palestinian refugee agency had connections to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel and around 10% of all of its Gaza staff have ties to Islamist militant groups, according to intelligence reports reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The information in the intelligence reports—based on what an official described as very sensitive signals intelligence as well as cellphone tracking data, interrogations of captured Hamas fighters and documents recovered from dead militants, among other things—were part of a briefing given by Israel to U.S. officials that led Washington and others to suspend aid to Unrwa.

Intelligence estimates shared with the U.S. conclude that around 1,200 of Unrwa’s roughly 12,000 employees in Gaza have links to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and about half have close relatives who belong to the Islamist militant groups. Both groups have been designated as terrorist organizations by the U.S. and others. Hamas has run Gaza since a 2007 coup.

Nearly half of all Unrwa employees—an estimated 49%—also had close relatives who also had official ties to the militant groups, especially Hamas, the intelligence reports said.

“Unrwa’s problem is not just ‘a few bad apples’ involved in the October 7 massacre,” said a senior Israeli government official. “The institution as a whole is a haven for Hamas’ radical ideology.”

Recommended

We Know Now Why Boeing's Door Plug Bolts Didn't Do Their Job Spencer Brown
Advertisement

UNRWA employees have also held hostages taken into Gaza on October 7. A new dossier reveals the details. 

A number of UNRWA teachers celebrated the massacre. A headmaster at an UNRWA school was a member of Islamic Jihad, another terrorist organization operating in Gaza. 

"By day, Awad al-Qiq was a respected science teacher and headmaster at a United Nations school in the Gaza Strip. By night, Palestinian militants say, he built rockets for Islamic Jihad," Reuters reports. "The Israeli air strike that killed the 33-year-old last week also laid bare his apparent double life and embarrassed a U.N. agency which has long had to rebuff Israeli accusations that it has aided and abetted guerrillas fighting the Jewish state."

Advertisement

UNRWA is infested with terrorists and yet, some Democrats on Capitol Hill are demanding their funding be reinstated. 

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know Now Why Boeing's Door Plug Bolts Didn't Do Their Job Spencer Brown
A Swim Brand Dropped ‘Soul Surfer’ Over Her Views on Trans Athletes. Here’s Who They Promoted Instead. Madeline Leesman
Conservatives, Give War a Chance Kurt Schlichter
Foreign Ambassador Is 'Shocked' by Ilhan Omar's Latest Conduct Katie Pavlich
It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Did KJP Just Serve Up Her Worst Word Salad Yet? Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Know Now Why Boeing's Door Plug Bolts Didn't Do Their Job Spencer Brown
Advertisement