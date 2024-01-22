Florida Democrats Are Panicking Over DeSantis' Return

On Sunday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially suspended his 2024 presidential campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump.





DeSantis Suspends Campaign and Makes an Endorsement

https://t.co/dPIjFjDl30 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 21, 2024

Now that DeSantis is off the national campaign trail and will be solely focused on business in the Sunshine State, Florida Democrats are starting to panic.

DeSantis ending his Presidential campaign is great for America, but bittersweet for Floridians. He's returning mid-session angrier than ever. If there's ever been a time to register to vote and #takebackfl, it's now. He's coming for us - harder than ever. @FlaDems @RitaForFlorida — Vanessa Brito (@VanessaBritoMia) January 21, 2024

Ron's not only failed at his presidential campaign, but he's been continuously failing the people of Florida since 2018.



Florida Democrats are still holding him accountable and fighting to defeat Rick Scott and Donald Trump. Help us #TakeBackFL: https://t.co/2gawllulx3 pic.twitter.com/xvwniqopMG — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) January 22, 2024

DeSantis won reelection in 2022 by a landslide, breaking records and turning the state ruby red in favor of Republicans. He overwhelmingly won Miami Dade County, which typically goes to Democrats. As the New York Times reported at the time:

Ron DeSantis won a second term as Florida’s governor in a rout on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press, cementing Republicans’ grip on power in a state that was once a premier battleground as well as his own reputation as a top contender for the presidency. Mr. DeSantis became governor four years ago in a contest so narrowly decided, by a mere 32,463 votes, that it required a recount. This time, he clobbered Charlie Crist, a Democratic former representative and governor with wide name recognition in the state. The magnitude of Mr. DeSantis’s victory was difficult to overstate. Unofficial results showed him ahead by nearly 20 percentage points on Tuesday night, easily the largest margin by a Republican candidate for governor in modern Florida history. Former Gov. Jeb Bush won by 13 points in 2002. Unlike past statewide candidates, who moderated their positions to appeal to the center of a divided electorate, Mr. DeSantis campaigned as an unapologetic culture warrior willing to fight the “woke left” and as a brash executive eager to defy public health experts during the coronavirus pandemic.

He's just getting started.

We’ve made smart investments to better the lives of Floridians, all while maintaining a balanced budget and paying down 25% of our state’s debt. pic.twitter.com/Ld15qg03DG — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 22, 2024



