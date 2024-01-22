Biden Releases a Statement After Two Navy SEALs Declared Lost at Sea

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released a statement Monday mourning the deaths of two Navy SEALs.

"Jill and I are mourning the tragic deaths of two of America's finest—Navy SEALs who were lost at sea while executing a mission off the coast of East Africa last week. Over ten days, the United States military conducted an extensive search and rescue mission," the statement says. "Recovery efforts are still continuing as we grieve this profound loss for our country. These SEALs represented the very best of our country, pledging their lives to protect their fellow Americans. Our hearts go out to the family members, loved ones, friends, and shipmates who are grieving for these two brave Americans. Our entire country stands with you. We will never fail to honor their service, their legacy, and their sacrifice."

On Sunday CENTCOM confirmed the two men could not be located and that their status has been changed.

“We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honor their sacrifice and example. Our prayers are with the SEALs’ families, friends, the U.S. Navy, and the entire Special Operations community during this time,” USCENTCOM Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla said.

CENTCOM Status Update on Missing U.S. Navy Seals



We regret to announce that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing U.S. Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased. The search and rescue operation for the two Navy SEALs reported… pic.twitter.com/OAMbn1mwK8 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 21, 2024

The SEALs were swept out to sea during a Gulf of Aden mission intercepting Iranian weapons bound for the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Today's statement from President Biden is the first time he has spoken publicly about the incident.

"The search and rescue operation for the two Navy SEALs reported missing during the boarding of an illicit dhow carrying Iranian advanced conventional weapons Jan. 11 concluded and we are now conducting recovery operations," CENTCOM states. "During this expansive search operation, airborne and naval platforms from the U.S., Japan, and Spain continuously searched more than 21,000 square miles to locate our missing teammates."

Meanwhile, Iranian attacks on U.S. troops in the region continue.

Last week in Middle East:

-Iran fires missiles into Iraq, Syria, Pakistan

-Pakistan retaliates with strikes against Iran

-U.S. Navy continues striking Iran’s proxy forces in Yemen

-Attacks on commercial shipping in Red Sea continue

-$32 million U.S. Reaper drone shot down over… — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 21, 2024



