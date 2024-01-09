Dereliction of Duty at the Highest Level
We Now Know More About Why Secretary Austin Had Secret Surgery
We Know What Caused Tyreek Hill's Mansion to Go Up in Flames
The Word That Might Describe The Washington Post Soon Begins With the Letter...
Latest Middle East Development Highlights Why Lloyd Austin's Secret Hospital Visit Was a...
Department of Defense Orders 'Review' to Figure Out How SecDef Austin Went MIA
New 'Bombshell' Filing Does Not Look Good for Fulton County DA Fani Willis
The Border Is Bad for Biden, and WaPo Troubles Appear to Be Far...
Newsom Announces Special Election Date for McCarthy Seat
James Clyburn Is Right to Be 'Very Concerned'
Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Contradicts the White House
Biden Aide Reveals What the President's Top Priorities Will Be If Reelected
Greg Pence Will Not Seek Reelection to U.S. House
Journos Are Rooting for a Biden Comeback, but the Polls Keep Disappointing Them
Tipsheet

Kirby Tries to Save Face After Defense Secretary Blows Off Biden

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 09, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby attempted to run clean up and regain credibility for the Biden administration Tuesday after the Defense Secretary went missing for at least four days. President Biden was not informed Austin had surgery for prostate cancer in December, resulting in an infection that landed him in the intensive care unit last week. Tuesday morning Biden was informed Austin has cancer and the Pentagon continues to call the surgery "elective." 

Advertisement

The debacle and lack of transparency has raised serious questions about what else the Biden administration may be hiding or lying about, badly damaging credibility. 

Biden is still standing by Austin, despite his failure to disclose his absence. The Pentagon and the White House have called for 30-day reviews of the situation. 

Recommended

Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Contradicts the White House Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

President Biden hasn't held a Cabinet meeting since October. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre says there are no plans to hold one anytime soon. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Contradicts the White House Rebecca Downs
We Now Know More About Why Secretary Austin Had Secret Surgery Katie Pavlich
We Know What Caused Tyreek Hill's Mansion to Go Up in Flames Matt Vespa
New 'Bombshell' Filing Does Not Look Good for Fulton County DA Fani Willis Spencer Brown
The Word That Might Describe The Washington Post Soon Begins With the Letter 'P' Matt Vespa
Speaker Johnson Punches Back When CBS News Calls Him an ‘Election Denier’ Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Contradicts the White House Rebecca Downs
Advertisement