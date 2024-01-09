Republican Lawmakers: We Aren't Letting This Austin Scandal Go

The White House made it clear this week that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will face no consequences for failing to notify President Joe Biden about an elective surgery, which landed him in the intensive care unit for days. While Austin was unable to do his job, a deputy on vacation was also unaware of his condition and the National Security Council was not immediately informed. Biden was also left in the dark.

"Our main focus right now is on Secretary Austin's health and making sure that he gets all the care and support that he needs to, to fully recover. That's the focus. He has already resumed all his authorities. He's already doing all of the functions he would normally do. He's doing it right now from, from the hospital," National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters onboard Air Force One Monday in an attempt to explain away the situation. "We'll take a look at process and procedure here and try to learn from this experience. And if there's some changes that need to be made, you know, in terms of process and procedure, we'll do that."

"The President's number one focus is on his health and recovery, and he looks forward to having him back at the Pentagon as soon as possible," Kirby continued. "I want to make sure I put a fork in my answer to you. There is no -- no plans or anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job and continue in the leadership that he's been, that he's been demonstrating."

Kirby then praised Austin's "leadership" over the years, including the disastrous and catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"The President respects the fact that Secretary Austin took ownership for the lack of transparency. He also respects the amazing job he's done as Defense Secretary and how he's handled multiple crises over the last almost three years now. And very much values his advice, candor, leadership, and, again, looks forward to having him back at the Pentagon," Kirby said.

But despite the White House's best efforts to make the scandal, which put U.S. national security at risk at a time of global instability, Republicans on Capitol Hill aren't accepting the explanations.

"This was an utter breakdown in the chain of command and it's a total dereliction of duty," Republican Congressman Michael Waltz told Fox News Monday night. "We've got to get to the bottom of this...we're not going to let this go. This is I think just the tip of the iceberg of the incompetence of this White House and the Pentagon and we are all far more dangerous for it."

Republican Senator Tom Cotton issued similar sentiments during a separate interview Monday.

Further, House Republican Matt Rosendale has introduced articles of impeachment against Austin.

House Republican to Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Austin

