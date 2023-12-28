Surprise: This Liberal Supreme Court Justice Takes More Gifts Than Anyone Else
The Border Burns While Biden Sits in the Sun
We All Knew Nikki Haley Would Get Dragged for Her Civil War Remarks
Claudine Gay Was Pretty Cagey About Her 2001 Research Paper That Got Her...
Iran: October 7 Was Over Soleimani's Assasination. Hamas: Eh...
Biden's Decision on Apple Watch Ban Will Benefit Close Friend and Donor
Nearly 0% GOP Journalists, the Sports Leader Silenced Steele on Swimmers, and What...
Christians in Nigeria Massacred in Christmas Weekend Terror Attacks
Sanctuary City Mayor Says 'Entire Country Now at Stake' Due to Illegal Immigration...
'Horrifying' New Poll About Osama bin Laden Shows a Disturbing Trend Among Young...
The Last Ukraine Aid of the Year Has Been Released
The Results Are in: Charter School Students Outperform Public School Peers in This...
Federal Judge Blocks Law Protecting Children From So-Called 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Sage Steele Reveals the Subject ESPN Told Her She Couldn't Talk About Anymore
Tipsheet

Weak: Here's Team Biden's Latest Response to the Houthis, Who Keep Attacking Ships

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 28, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Iranian backed Houthi rebels have attacked U.S. troops in the Middle East more than 100 times since October 7. Undeterred, the terrorist organization has also attacked commercial shipping and jeopardized global supply chains by forcing major companies like Maersk to avoid the Red Sea and take the long way around.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the State Department issued a a statement about the Biden administration's latest "efforts" to "counter Houthi maritime attacks." 

"The United States is today designating one individual and three entities for facilitating Iranian financial assistance to the Houthis that enables attacks on international shipping and other destabilizing activities. Those designated today have facilitated the transfer of millions of dollars to the Houthis at the direction of U.S.-designated Sa’id al-Jamal, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force-backed Houthi financial facilitator based in Iran," the State Department released in a statement. 

"The Houthis’ continued attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden have disrupted the free flow of commerce through the region and endangered innocent mariners. Since October, the Houthis have launched numerous missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at commercial vessels transiting near Yemen’s coastline, in clear violation of international law," the statement continues. "The United States will continue to combat Iranian illicit financial support to the Houthis. We call on the international community to stand firmly against the destabilizing activities of the Houthis and their Iranian backers."

There are big problems with their response, starting with Biden's revocation of the Houthis as a terrorist organization in 2021. 

Recommended

Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People Derek Hunter
Advertisement


Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People Derek Hunter
We All Knew Nikki Haley Would Get Dragged for Her Civil War Remarks Matt Vespa
Claudine Gay Was Pretty Cagey About Her 2001 Research Paper That Got Her Tenure Matt Vespa
DeSantis’s Campaign Is Irrelevant if the GOP Voters Want Trump Kurt Schlichter
Biden's Decision on Apple Watch Ban Will Benefit Close Friend and Donor Spencer Brown
The Border Burns While Biden Sits in the Sun Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People Derek Hunter
Advertisement