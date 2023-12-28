The Border Burns While Biden Sits in the Sun

President Joe Biden made his way to sunny St. Croix Wednesday for a vacation with the First Lady and other members of his family. The White House refused to issue a guest list to the press about the trip.

As Biden's public schedule remains blank, the crisis at the southern border continues at catastrophic levels. New records are being reached every day and the flow of illegal immigrants is unrelenting.

NEW: Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector (Eagle Pass), reports apprehending over 22,000 illegal immigrants in just a one week span from 12/17 - 12/23. Massive numbers for just one of nine sectors on the southern border, as mass catch & release continues on the largest scale ever seen. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 28, 2023

NEW: Contact on the ground in Lukeville, AZ says Border Patrol is getting pounded with mass illegal crossings tonight. This is the scene at the Lukeville port of entry tonight, which has been closed for week because of the mass crossings there. People have to drive hours away. pic.twitter.com/nESgo3Whmw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 28, 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is halting buses as the local budget crashes. Illegal immigrants are taking services from the homeless and soaking up other resources. Education, sanitization and policing have already been cut as a result, with more on the way.

JUST IN - New York City Mayor Adams issues an "emergency executive order" to restrict bus arrivals amid migrant surge — The Hill — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 28, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams comments on the migrant crisis: “For many months we were able to keep visualization of this crisis from hitting our streets, but we have reached a breaking point. We are no longer able to do that.”



pic.twitter.com/0XR7VacH71 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 28, 2023

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is demanding more money from the federal government, but is still refusing to call on the Biden administration to implement asylum changes, like remain in Mexico, that would blunt the flow.