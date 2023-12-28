Surprise: This Liberal Supreme Court Justice Takes More Gifts Than Anyone Else
Tipsheet

The Border Burns While Biden Sits in the Sun

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 28, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden made his way to sunny St. Croix Wednesday for a vacation with the First Lady and other members of his family. The White House refused to issue a guest list to the press about the trip. 

As Biden's public schedule remains blank, the crisis at the southern border continues at catastrophic levels. New records are being reached every day and the flow of illegal immigrants is unrelenting. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is halting buses as the local budget crashes. Illegal immigrants are taking services from the homeless and soaking up other resources. Education, sanitization and policing have already been cut as a result, with more on the way. 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is demanding more money from the federal government, but is still refusing to call on the Biden administration to implement asylum changes, like remain in Mexico, that would blunt the flow. 

