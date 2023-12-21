Senator Warns Democrats: We're Holding the Line on Illegal Immigration

The U.S. Senate is on Christmas recess after Democrats repeatedly refused to make a deal with Republicans over foreign aid funding and border security. Republicans want reform to the asylum process, which is driving the current crisis as millions of illegal immigrants pour into the U.S., while issuing emergency aid to longtime ally Israel and additional aid to Ukraine.

Advertisement

Republican Senator Tom Cotton is warning Democrats his colleagues intend to hold the line on the issue.

Republicans will not support any border legislation that doesn’t stop the flow of illegal immigrants into America.



We can and should continue to help Ukraine—but we will not do so until we secure the southern border. pic.twitter.com/qENW0JfEQO — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 19, 2023

During a hearing earlier this month, Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Lindsey Graham said the same as Democrats try to pick off Republican votes.

"There will be no deal until you change the policies that lead to this problem," Graham said. "The American people are demanding we regain control of the border."

The American people are demanding to regain control of a border where we have lost control. pic.twitter.com/rnpXaz00tc — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 5, 2023

There will be no assistance to other nations who are deserving until we assist our own nation. pic.twitter.com/ykd9z0DmU8 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 5, 2023

Over the past week the crisis at the U.S. southern border with Mexico has hit new and catastrophic levels. New records are being set as more than 12,000 illegal immigrants cross every day with no end in sight.