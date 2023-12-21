The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Just Got Even Better
Israeli Prime Minister Gives Hamas a Choice
Adam Schiff Targets Conservative Supreme Court Justice in Latest Fundraising Scheme
New Bill Takes Aim at a Chick-fil-A's Sunday Policy
That Time Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Created a Kwanzaa Cake Nightmare for the Food...
Wait, We Have Another Sex Tape Scandal on Capitol Hill?
The WSJ Took a Closer Look at TikTok Videos on the Gaza Conflict...
Uh Oh: Is Harvard President Claudine Gay's Luck About to Run Out?
We Are Well Beyond Hypocrisy
Fetterman Now Believes Those on the Left (and Right) Want Him Dead
Trump Vows to Fight 'Anti-Christian Bias' if Elected
What Should We Really Make of These Polls About Israel?
Protect Life, Decline to Sign
So, This Is the Narrative Biden Keeps Going With Then
Tipsheet

Senator Warns Democrats: We're Holding the Line on Illegal Immigration

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 21, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The U.S. Senate is on Christmas recess after Democrats repeatedly refused to make a deal with Republicans over foreign aid funding and border security. Republicans want reform to the asylum process, which is driving the current crisis as millions of illegal immigrants pour into the U.S., while issuing emergency aid to longtime ally Israel and additional aid to Ukraine. 

Advertisement

Republican Senator Tom Cotton is warning Democrats his colleagues intend to hold the line on the issue.

During a hearing earlier this month, Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Lindsey Graham said the same as Democrats try to pick off Republican votes. 

"There will be no deal until you change the policies that lead to this problem," Graham said. "The American people are demanding we regain control of the border."

Recommended

Wait, We Have Another Sex Tape Scandal on Capitol Hill? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Over the past week the crisis at the U.S. southern border with Mexico has hit new and catastrophic levels. New records are being set as more than 12,000 illegal immigrants cross every day with no end in sight. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, We Have Another Sex Tape Scandal on Capitol Hill? Matt Vespa
Uh Oh: Is Harvard President Claudine Gay's Luck About to Run Out? Spencer Brown
The WSJ Took a Closer Look at TikTok Videos on the Gaza Conflict and Here's What They Found Spencer Brown
Israeli Prime Minister Gives Hamas a Choice Katie Pavlich
We Are Well Beyond Hypocrisy Victor Davis Hanson
So, This Is the Narrative Biden Keeps Going With Then Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, We Have Another Sex Tape Scandal on Capitol Hill? Matt Vespa
Advertisement