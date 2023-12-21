Adam Schiff Targets Conservative Supreme Court Justice in Latest Fundraising Scheme
That Time Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Created a Kwanzaa Cake Nightmare for the Food...
Wait, We Have Another Sex Tape Scandal on Capitol Hill?
Here's a Pageant Queen's Response to the Israel-Hamas War That Put the Liberal...
Mainstream Media Outlets Turn Against Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay
What’s the Big Deal With U.S. Steel?
Trump Vows to Fight 'Anti-Christian Bias' if Elected
Democrat Who Called for Defunding Police Requests Patrol Outside His Home
Here's What Harvard Corporation Concluded After Gay Requests Even More Corrections to Diss...
'We'll See You in Court': Texas Sued Over 'Historic' New Immigration Law
Why I Prefer DeSantis
So, This Is the Narrative Biden Keeps Going With Then
This Christmas, Give the Gift of Dad to Our Nation’s Children by Promoting...
When It Comes to Border Security and Our National Security, a Handshake Deal...
Tipsheet

Hamas Is Given a Choice: Surrender or Die

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 21, 2023 11:30 AM

Speaking to his country and the world Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a choice to Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas: Surrender or die. 

Advertisement

"We will continue the war until the end. Until the elimination of Hamas - until victory. Those who think we will stop are not connected to reality. All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are mortal. They have only two options: surrender or die," Netanyahu said. 

Netanyahu's remarks come as the U.S. and Israel continue to reject calls for a permanent ceasefire, noting such a move would be a victory for Hamas. 

Recommended

Mainstream Media Outlets Turn Against Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Israel has offered Hamas a temporary pause in the fighting in exchange for another hostage release. That deal has been rejected by the terrorist organization, which continues to hold 150 people - including Americans - hostage in the Gaza Strip. 

Nearly three months into the war, Hamas is still firing rockets into major Israeli population centers every day. 

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mainstream Media Outlets Turn Against Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay Spencer Brown
Wait, We Have Another Sex Tape Scandal on Capitol Hill? Matt Vespa
Buy Your Kids Toy Guns This Christmas Kurt Schlichter
Here's a Pageant Queen's Response to the Israel-Hamas War That Put the Liberal Media to Shame Matt Vespa
Biden's Three Paths to Victory Ann Coulter
Republicans Team Up to Remove Biden From State Ballots: 'Unfair, Abuse of Power' Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mainstream Media Outlets Turn Against Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay Spencer Brown
Advertisement