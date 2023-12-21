Hamas Is Given a Choice: Surrender or Die

Speaking to his country and the world Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a choice to Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas: Surrender or die.

"We will continue the war until the end. Until the elimination of Hamas - until victory. Those who think we will stop are not connected to reality. All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are mortal. They have only two options: surrender or die," Netanyahu said.

רה"מ נתניהו: "ממשיכים במלחמה עד הסוף. עד לחיסול החמאס - עד לניצחון. מי שחושב שנעצור לא מחובר למציאות. כל מחבלי החמאס, מהראשון עד האחרון, הם בני מוות. יש להם רק שתי אפשרויות: להיכנע או למות"@SuleimanMas1 @AmichaiStein1 (עומר מירון / לע״מ) pic.twitter.com/IXLdRC7cpf — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 20, 2023

Netanyahu's remarks come as the U.S. and Israel continue to reject calls for a permanent ceasefire, noting such a move would be a victory for Hamas.

.@SecBlinken: No one is demanding that Hamas stop hiding behind civilians, lay down its arms, and surrender. This is over tomorrow if Hamas does that. How can it be that there are no demands made of the aggressor and only demands made of the victim?

🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VrAo3Wxy3Z — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Israel has offered Hamas a temporary pause in the fighting in exchange for another hostage release. That deal has been rejected by the terrorist organization, which continues to hold 150 people - including Americans - hostage in the Gaza Strip.

#i24NEWS’ senior diplomatic correspondent, @owenalterman, and Batya Levinthal discuss the latest development in the negotiations for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal pic.twitter.com/EekEkVJFax — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) December 20, 2023

Nearly three months into the war, Hamas is still firing rockets into major Israeli population centers every day.