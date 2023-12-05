Graham Slams Democrats for 'Playing Games' With the Border Crisis
Speaker Johnson Lays Down a Line on Ukraine and Border Security Funding

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 05, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Newly minted House Speaker Mike Johnson sent a letter to Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young Tuesday laying down a line on Ukraine funding.  While the letter is addressed to Young, who is negotiating with lawmakers on a government funding package by the end of the year, it's for President Joe Biden. 

"With respect to the Administration's request for additional Ukraine funding, the position of Congressional Republicans has been clearly articulated since October 26, 2023. On that date, I met in the Situation Room with you, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and other key leaders to present two essential prerequisites: security at out border, and critical answers regarding the funds requested," Johnson wrote in the letter. 

"I explained that supplemental Ukraine funding is dependent upon enactment of transformative change to our nation's border security laws. The House of Representatives has led in defining reforms to secure America's borders and passed H.R. 2, the Secure Border Act of 2023, more than six months ago. Senate Democrats have refused to act on that bill," Johnson continued. "The open U.S. border is an unconscionable and unsustainable catastrophe, and we have a moral responsibility to insist this madness stops immediately. Rather than engaging with Congressional Republicans to discuss logistical reforms, the Biden Administration has ignored reality, choosing instead to engage in political posturing. We stand ready and willing to work with the Administration on a robust border security package that protects the interests of the American people. It is well past time for the Adminisrtration to meaningfully engage with us." 

Supporters of Ukraine funding are onboard with Johnson's proposal and calling on the White House to give Congress a plan. 

Meanwhile on the Senate side, Republicans stand united in fixing the asylum process in order to stop the out of control flow of illegal immigration. 

