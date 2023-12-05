FBI Director Gets Cornered on Epstein's Sex Trafficking Client List
Report: Hamas Drugged Hostages Before Releasing Them

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 05, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

As Iranian backed Hamas continues to hold hundreds of innocent civilians against their will in the Gaza Strip, new reports show the terrorists drugged hostages they released in a series of exchanges with the Israeli government last week. 

"A Health Ministry representative tells the Knesset Health Committee that the hostages freed from Hamas captivity were given tranquilizer pills before being handed over to the Red Cross for transfer to Israel. The drugging would have aimed to make the hostages appear calm, happy and upbeat after suffering physical abuse, deprivation and psychological terror for more than 50 days in Gaza," the Times of Israel reports. "Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Health Ministry’s medical division, specifically names the drug Clonazepam. Known as Clonex in Israel and sold under the brand names Klonopin and Rivotril elsewhere, the drug is used to prevent and treat anxiety disorders, seizures, bipolar mania, agitation associated with psychosis, and obsessive-compulsive disorder."

Hamas' use of the drug on hostages fueled days long claims from anti-Israel advocates that individuals were "treated fairly" and "humanely" after being violently ripped from their homes in Israel. A number of Americans are still being held after negotiations for release broke down. 



