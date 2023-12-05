Report: Hamas Drugged Hostages Before Releasing Them

As Iranian backed Hamas continues to hold hundreds of innocent civilians against their will in the Gaza Strip, new reports show the terrorists drugged hostages they released in a series of exchanges with the Israeli government last week.

Advertisement

"A Health Ministry representative tells the Knesset Health Committee that the hostages freed from Hamas captivity were given tranquilizer pills before being handed over to the Red Cross for transfer to Israel. The drugging would have aimed to make the hostages appear calm, happy and upbeat after suffering physical abuse, deprivation and psychological terror for more than 50 days in Gaza," the Times of Israel reports. "Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Health Ministry’s medical division, specifically names the drug Clonazepam. Known as Clonex in Israel and sold under the brand names Klonopin and Rivotril elsewhere, the drug is used to prevent and treat anxiety disorders, seizures, bipolar mania, agitation associated with psychosis, and obsessive-compulsive disorder."

This is beyond horrific.



An Israeli Health Ministry official stated that the former hostages were DRUGGED with clonazepam, a tranquillizer that calms the nervous system, before their release so they would appear smiling and calm when Hamas handed them over to the Red Cross.… — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) December 5, 2023

Hamas' use of the drug on hostages fueled days long claims from anti-Israel advocates that individuals were "treated fairly" and "humanely" after being violently ripped from their homes in Israel. A number of Americans are still being held after negotiations for release broke down.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller: “one of the reasons [Hamas doesn’t] want to turn women over that they’ve been holding hostage — and the reason this pause fell apart — is they don’t want those women to talk about what happened to them.”pic.twitter.com/9gW7YArRkp — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) December 4, 2023







