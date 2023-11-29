Americans Pay Staggering Amount in Taxes to Care for Illegal Immigrants

The American people continue to suffer from President Joe Biden's open borders, pro-asylum fraud policies as the U.S. southern border with Mexico gets completely overrun.

Advertisement

AZ: Overnight a group of 900+ arrived in Lukeville to self surrender to Border Patrol—Many of them are waiting for days to be transported/processed. There are still roughly 700 people out here mostly from Senegal, Guinea, Liberia, and Mauritania—Sources say roughly 40% are family… pic.twitter.com/YtazaYlcDG — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 28, 2023

AZ: Because Border Patrol cannot take these massive groups into custody—The Ajo station is at 700%+ capacity—The surrounding area has become a literal toilet.



The hundreds of people waiting here are not in any kind of process yet, so there are no facilities… Some of them have… pic.twitter.com/zWVdVDy0uE — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 28, 2023

AZ: The Tucson sector saw 2800+ people on a single day—The influx is prompting CBP to take an “all hands on deck” posture, pulling agents from all areas including the nearby port of entry.



Last week, Tucson Sector Border Patrol encountered nearly 15,700 migrants.



The people I… pic.twitter.com/SUtp8l45Rf — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 28, 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced cuts to social and utility services last week as the city continues to grapple with an influx of illegal immigrants demanding shelter and other accommodations.

"New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his first round of budget cuts on Thursday. He wasn't kidding when he said they'd be painful," CBS News reports. "Five percent cuts across the board will effect every city agency. Sanitation programs and schools will feel the pinch, but the most dramatic effect will be on public safety and the NYPD."

Now, the cost to American taxpayers has been calculated and amounts to half a trillion dollars. That price tag gets more expensive by the hour.