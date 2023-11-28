Hamas Just Broke the Ceasefire Deal...Again

Iranian backed terrorist group Hamas, which is still holding hundreds of innocent civilians hostages in the Gaza Strip, broke an extended ceasefire agreement with the Israeli government on Tuesday.

"Over the last hour, 3 explosive devices were detonated adjacent to IDF troops in 2 different locations in northern Gaza, violating the framework of the operational pause," the Israeli Defense Forces released in a statement. "In one of the locations, terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire. A number of soldiers were lightly injured during the incidents. IDF troops were located in positions as per the framework of the operational pause."

The attacks come after the two sides agreed to a two-day ceasefire extension on Monday in exchange for additional hostages. The original ceasefire agreement was four days, starting on Friday.

Throughout the past five days, Hamas has repeatedly broken the ceasefire and hostage release agreement by separating mothers from their children, delaying releases, transferring baby hostages to other terrorist organizations and much more. Hostages were also treated poorly after being brutally abducted on October 6 from their homes, neighborhoods and a music festival.

During the ceasefire, Hamas has:



1. Fired rockets at Israeli civilians.

2. Detonated three bombs targeting IDF troops.

3. Opened fire on Israeli soldiers.

4. Violated the conditions of the hostage-for-prisoners deal by refusing to release mothers and their children together.

5.…

Hostages provide more details on how they were treated in captivity:



They were pummelled with sticks after abduction, held underground, no shower for 50 days, little food; they were treated by Israeli nurse who was also taken hostage; doctor says elderly women needed incredible…

In a fourth round of hostage releases yesterday, Americans were left behind.

