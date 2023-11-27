The Tucson Border Patrol Sector Will No Longer Tweet. Here's Why.

The social media accounts of the Tucson Border Patrol Sector, which keep Americans up to date on what's happening in the region, will be suspended until further notice.

According to Sector Chief John Modlin, agents are completely overwhelmed by illegal crossings and criminal activity. Therefore, all resources are being pulled to the front line for apprehensions and processing.

We will continue to post our Week in Review statistics, demonstrating the continued efforts of our agents and staff. — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 27, 2023

At this time, all available personnel are needed to address the unprecedented flow. The social media team will return once the situation permits. — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 27, 2023

Apologies for my earlier hastily written statement. To be clear, it is my intention to remain transparent. pic.twitter.com/mktMFT8S5U — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 27, 2023

A number of Border Patrol agents were assaulted over the holiday weekend.

A group of migrants assaulted Tucson Sector agents while endangering children as they pushed through a breach of the border wall west of Lukeville, AZ. This shows how little smugglers care about anyone’s safety, including children’s. pic.twitter.com/M3X8DoFn5A — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 22, 2023

Meanwhile, legal crossings into the U.S. by vehicle are being halted as the catastrophe at the border worsens.

NEW: CBP announces it will be temporarily suspending vehicle processing at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, TX & reducing vehicle processing in Lukeville, AZ in order to redirect CBP personnel to assist Border Patrol with processing/handling mass illegal crossings in both areas. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 27, 2023



