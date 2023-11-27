KJP Tries to Sell False Figures on Biden's Economy
The Tucson Border Patrol Sector Will No Longer Tweet. Here's Why.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 27, 2023 3:15 PM

The social media accounts of the Tucson Border Patrol Sector, which keep Americans up to date on what's happening in the region, will be suspended until further notice. 

According to Sector Chief John Modlin, agents are completely overwhelmed by illegal crossings and criminal activity. Therefore, all resources are being pulled to the front line for apprehensions and processing. 

A number of Border Patrol agents were assaulted over the holiday weekend. 

Meanwhile, legal crossings into the U.S. by vehicle are being halted as the catastrophe at the border worsens. 


