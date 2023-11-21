LA Times Suspends Reporters Who Signed Pro-Terrorist Letter From Covering Gaza War
We've Got an Update on a Potential Ceasefire in Exchange for Hostages

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 21, 2023 10:45 AM

News of a potential ceasefire between Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces broke Tuesday morning ahead of a meeting of the Israeli War Cabinet. The details remain unclear, but sources tell Townhall a temporary ceasefire is likely to happen.

"It will likely be 53 hostages, women and children, exchanged over the course of four days," the source said, adding the "likely" deal may require the IDF to stop all drone flights -- which gather intelligence on Hamas movements -- over the Gaza Strip during the course of the ceasefire. 

Other reports show Palestinian prisoners may also be exchanged for hostages, in addition to IDF agreeing to a ceasefire. 

Hamas and other Islamic groups are holding 236 hostages in the Gaza Strip. At least two hostages have been found dead by the IDF while the Red Cross has refused to visit those who remain in custody. There has been no proof of life since hostages were taken on October 7.  

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told local media he hopes there will be "good news soon." President Joe Biden said the same when asked by U.S. reporters on Monday. Over the weekend, the Whit House National Security Council said a deal was close. 

While news of a ceasefire is being welcomed by some families of hostages, it's not sitting well with everyone. 


