We've Got an Update on a Potential Ceasefire in Exchange for Hostages

News of a potential ceasefire between Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces broke Tuesday morning ahead of a meeting of the Israeli War Cabinet. The details remain unclear, but sources tell Townhall a temporary ceasefire is likely to happen.

"It will likely be 53 hostages, women and children, exchanged over the course of four days," the source said, adding the "likely" deal may require the IDF to stop all drone flights -- which gather intelligence on Hamas movements -- over the Gaza Strip during the course of the ceasefire.

Other reports show Palestinian prisoners may also be exchanged for hostages, in addition to IDF agreeing to a ceasefire.

Palestinian prisoner affairs bureau president: 350 minors and 82 women to be released from Israeli prisons (in exchange for 53 hostages taken by Hamas on 10/7). https://t.co/ys2gzjbiu8 — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) November 21, 2023

Hamas and other Islamic groups are holding 236 hostages in the Gaza Strip. At least two hostages have been found dead by the IDF while the Red Cross has refused to visit those who remain in custody. There has been no proof of life since hostages were taken on October 7.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told local media he hopes there will be "good news soon." President Joe Biden said the same when asked by U.S. reporters on Monday. Over the weekend, the Whit House National Security Council said a deal was close.

We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal. https://t.co/rbSqcqfaKo — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) November 19, 2023

While news of a ceasefire is being welcomed by some families of hostages, it's not sitting well with everyone.

Bereaved families and survivors of Hamas's October 7 attack have issued a statement on Tuesday stating their opposition to a hostage deal that would include the release of terrorists in a prisoner exchange.#Hamas | #October7massacre | #hostageshttps://t.co/FqHxexGJS6 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 21, 2023

My son, the tank commander, on his way back to the war in Gaza yesterday. We pray for his safe return and that of his comrades. We also pray that the Government is not capitulating to US and international pressure regarding a hostage deal. But just now PM Netanyahu announced… pic.twitter.com/DS3MFA7Xpa — Marc Zell (@GOPIsrael) November 21, 2023

How could there be a deal if Hamas can’t account for the hostages? https://t.co/TZy0AM1Ft9 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 19, 2023



