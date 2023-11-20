On Biden's Birthday, Trump's Doctor Issues a Bill of Good Health

Dr. Bruce Aronwald, a physician for Donald Trump, released a statement Monday afternoon about the former president's current state of health.

"I have been President Donald J. Trump's personal physician since 2021. During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance," Aronwald said. "I am please to report that President Trump's overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weigh reduction."

"Cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests are all negative. President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule," he continued. "It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a health active lifestyle for years to come."

The statement was released on the same day President Joe Biden is celebrating his 81st birthday and as major questions swirl about his ability to run for a second term in the White House.