Is the White House Close to a Deal on Releasing Hostages?
Mark Levin: It's 'Crystal Clear' Blinken Is 'Exploiting the War Against Israel'
Here's the Latest Piece of Fake News Being Spread About the October 7...
2024 General Election Debates Announced...But Will Anyone Show Up?
17 Old Things Younger Than Joe Biden
Disney Continues to Set the Kind of Records With ‘The Marvels’ No Studio...
Matt Viser Questions Validity of a Laptop He Used as a Resource
Here's What 'Surprised' NBC's Pollsters in Latest Survey
Will New NBC Poll Cause Biden to Abandon Israel?
High School Reportedly Cancels ‘USA Day’ Because It’s Too ‘Politicized’
Democrats Come Up With a Terrible Idea for Aid to Israel
Erase the Holocaust, Erase the Jews
‘That’s Not Freedom’: Newsom Attacks DeSantis’ Pro-Life Legislation
You Won't Believe Where the Marines Are Recruiting
Tipsheet

On Biden's Birthday, Trump's Doctor Issues a Bill of Good Health

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 20, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Dr. Bruce Aronwald, a physician for Donald Trump, released a statement Monday afternoon about the former president's current state of health. 

"I have been President Donald J. Trump's personal physician since 2021. During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance," Aronwald said. "I am please to report that President Trump's overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weigh reduction."

Advertisement

"Cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests are all negative. President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule," he continued. "It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a health active lifestyle for years to come."

The statement was released on the same day President Joe Biden is celebrating his 81st birthday and as major questions swirl about his ability to run for a second term in the White House. 

Recommended

You Won't Believe Where the Marines Are Recruiting Mia Cathell
Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Won't Believe Where the Marines Are Recruiting Mia Cathell
Mark Levin: It's 'Crystal Clear' Blinken Is 'Exploiting the War Against Israel' Katie Pavlich
Houthis Hijack Cargo Ship, Take Crew Hostage Over Ties to Israel. Here's What the IDF Had to Say. Leah Barkoukis
Reject Moral Illiteracy Kurt Schlichter
Israeli SNL Is Out With Another Brilliant Skit Townhall Video
Here's What 'Surprised' NBC's Pollsters in Latest Survey Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Won't Believe Where the Marines Are Recruiting Mia Cathell
Advertisement