A Reminder About How Palestinians Operate...From Bill Clinton

Katie Pavlich
November 19, 2023
In the aftermath of the heinous October 7 Hamas attack against Israeli civilians, when terrorists slaughtered more than 1400 people using unspeakable means, the Biden administration and European leaders have continued to call for a "two-state solution." 

But while the elites in far away countries advocate for a Palestinian state, former President Bill Clinton reminds the world this proposal has been rejected time and time again. Not by the Israelis but by Palestinian leadership. 

Meanwhile, new polling shows the vast majority of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip support the attacks. They also want Israel wiped off the map. 

In other words, the West is demanding Israel negotiate with terrorists and establish a neighboring state full of people who hate them. 

