Cotton Demands DOJ Investigation Into the Hiring of Grenade Wielding Gaza 'Journalist'

Republican Senator Tom Cotton is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate how and why the New York Times, Associated Press and Reuters hired a freelance "journalist" who was in on the October 7 invasion of Israel and massacre of civilians by Hamas.

"I write regarding reports that so-called 'journalists' employed by the Associated Press, CNN, New York Times, and Reuters accompanied Hamas terrorists into Israel during the October 7 terror attack. These individuals almost certainly knew about the attack in advance, and even participated by accompanying Hamas terrorists during the attack and filming the heinous acts," Cotton wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Friday.

"In at least one case, one of the individuals affiliated with these media outlets even took a selfie while being kissed on the cheek by a Hamas leader who helped mastermind the attack. Providing material support or assistance, including funding, to a terrorist organization such as Hamas is a federal crime. The Department of Justice must immediately open a national security investigation into these four media outlets to determine whether they or their leadership committed federal crimes by supporting Hamas terrorists," Cotton continued. "Thank you for your attention to this vital matter of national security."

.@CNN photographer in Gaza holding a grenade as he joins Hamas terrorists on October 7th massacre.



Source: His own Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/n78GtV0sqx — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 9, 2023

CNN cut ties with Hassan Eslaiah Thursday after reporting from HonestReporting revealed his association with Hamas and top terrorist leaders in the Gaza Strip.

CNN Cuts Ties to Pro-Hamas Photographer Seen Holding Grenades and Taking Selfies With Terrorists

https://t.co/RBWEP4LPli — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2023

The New York Times denied knowing about the October 7 attack in advance and slammed Cotton for spreading "disinformation" about the situation.

Notice what this statement does NOT say -- that NYT's photographer didn't have advanced notice of the Hamas attack. Quite an omission.



It also says NYT, which ran headlines falsely accusing Israel of bombing a hospital, has covered the war "with fairness, impartiality." Lol. https://t.co/4Hq9VrLp5V — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 9, 2023

Deputy General Counsel for The New York Times David McCraw responded to Senator Cotton this morning. pic.twitter.com/LnQ5S3h9dz — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) November 10, 2023















