Karine Jean-Pierre Was Asked About Those Tearing Down Posters of Hostages. Her Answer Is Appalling.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was asked whether the Biden administration would condemn Hamas supporters who have been tearing down posters of hostages being held captive by the terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

“A lot of videos of individuals who have been tearing down signs, many of these taking place in New York City, of Israelis presently being held hostage in Gaza. There have been some tense confrontations that have taken place there. Is the White House’s view that these actions should be condemned, the pulling of the pulling down of them, or that that’s a form of peaceful protest?” NBC's Peter Alexander asked.

Despite endless videos on Twitter showing the posters being torn down, Jean Pierre claimed she hadn't seen much reporting on the situation. She then refused to comment.

Karine Jean-Pierre plays dumb when asked to comment on people tearing down posters of hostages, including children, taken by Hamas in Israel:









After the briefing Jean Pierre took to Twitter and said tearing down posters of hostages is "hurtful and wrong."

As a result of the Hamas terrorist attacks, communities and families are grieving. For the past month, the families of those who have been taken hostage have lived in agony. Tearing down pictures of their loved ones - who are being held hostage by Hamas - is wrong and hurtful.




















