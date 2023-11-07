Here's the Latest Place the Biden Administration Wants to House Illegal Immigrants
Iran Keeps Attacking U.S. Troops in the Middle East

Katie Pavlich
November 07, 2023
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

As Iranian-backed Hamas continues to send barrages of rockets into major civilian population centers in Israel, other Iran proxies are attacking U.S. troops in the region. 

Since October 7, when Hamas started their war against Israel, Iran has launched dozens of attacks on U.S. troops. They are ongoing and injuries have been serious, including traumatic brain injury.

The White House was pressed about ongoing attacks and what President Biden plans to do about them during Tuesday's press briefing. In recent weeks, Biden ordered two attacks on Iranian weapons depots in Syria. 

"They continue to attack U.S. troops and facilities at their own peril," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, adding that President Biden will respond at a time of his choosing. 


