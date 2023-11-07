Iran Keeps Attacking U.S. Troops in the Middle East

As Iranian-backed Hamas continues to send barrages of rockets into major civilian population centers in Israel, other Iran proxies are attacking U.S. troops in the region.

Advertisement

Since October 7, when Hamas started their war against Israel, Iran has launched dozens of attacks on U.S. troops. They are ongoing and injuries have been serious, including traumatic brain injury.

46 troops wounded is in part due to luck. The attacks on U.S. bases are designed to kill. We are one lethal incident away from a significant U.S. response.



This is just one of many variables in this conflict involving nearly a dozen actors in half a dozen countries. https://t.co/z44UnO1Nis — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 6, 2023

U.S. mixed messages in the Middle East -- tough rhetoric & military assets coupled with calls for a "pause" in the Israel war -- are emboldening Iran and I fear will get more Americans, Israelis killed. What will Biden do then? https://t.co/FtGvKpKyqV — Mary Kissel (@marykissel) November 6, 2023

The White House was pressed about ongoing attacks and what President Biden plans to do about them during Tuesday's press briefing. In recent weeks, Biden ordered two attacks on Iranian weapons depots in Syria.

"They continue to attack U.S. troops and facilities at their own peril," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, adding that President Biden will respond at a time of his choosing.

JACQUI TIME: "[O]on the proxy attacks on U.S. troops. We're now up to 40 since October 17, with 46 service members being injured or reporting traumatic brain injuries. Does the President think that the action that was taken a couple weeks ago to push back on this was enough?"… pic.twitter.com/G4hGohkKB2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 7, 2023



