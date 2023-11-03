A Terrorist Was Processed and Released Into the U.S.
The Cowardice on Israel Begins
The Weapon Israel Plans to Use in Dealing With Hamas' Terror Tunnels
Democrats Have a Real Anti-Semitism Problem
It's Official: Hezbollah Declared War on Israel
Introducing the SAFE Act: The 'Most Anti-Hamas Immigration Legislation'
Who’s Pulling Biden’s Puppet Strings? NBC Just Gave Us a Clue.
Unemployment Rate Surges to Highest Level Since January 2022
What Do We Make of This Poll Showing Decreasing Support for Biden From...
Students Walk Out in Protest of Inclusive Transgender Bathroom Policies
Salon Went There in Publishing Worst Piece on Israel-Hamas War
Here's Why Students Walked Out of Hillary Clinton's Columbia University Class
Here We Go: 'Pro-Israel' Democrats Start to Waffle on Israel's Self Defense
Guess Who Voted Against Condemning Anti-Semitism on College Campuses
Tipsheet

People Notice an Alarming Reality After Hezbollah Leader's Speech

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 03, 2023 3:30 PM

Thousands gathered in Lebanon to listen to remarks given by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah Friday. Nasrallah didn't show in person, of course, and instead gave a televised address celebrating Hamas and the terrorist organization's slaughter of men, women and children on October 7. 

Advertisement

Hezbollah, an Iranian backed terrorist organization, has 200,000 missiles pointed at Israel and has been launching attacks on the country in recent weeks. 

But some people who watched the remarks had a disturbing revelation. Nasrallah's remarks were tame compared to what pro-Hamas supporters have been saying on U.S. campuses and at rallies in cities around the country. 

Recommended

The Weapon Israel Plans to Use in Dealing With Hamas' Terror Tunnels Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, college campuses continue to be a place of raging anti-Semitism fueled by far left professors and enabling of radical student organizations. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Weapon Israel Plans to Use in Dealing With Hamas' Terror Tunnels Matt Vespa
Who’s Pulling Biden’s Puppet Strings? NBC Just Gave Us a Clue. Spencer Brown
It's Official: Hezbollah Declared War on Israel Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened When a Jewish Man Went Undercover at a Free Palestine Rally Matt Vespa
Guess Who Voted Against Condemning Anti-Semitism on College Campuses Rebecca Downs
One Sick War Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Weapon Israel Plans to Use in Dealing With Hamas' Terror Tunnels Matt Vespa
Advertisement