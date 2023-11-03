People Notice an Alarming Reality After Hezbollah Leader's Speech

Thousands gathered in Lebanon to listen to remarks given by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah Friday. Nasrallah didn't show in person, of course, and instead gave a televised address celebrating Hamas and the terrorist organization's slaughter of men, women and children on October 7.

Hiding from some dark hole, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah called the October 7 massacre a "glorious," and "blessed" operation.



He's been blathering for 20 minutes now and I can summarize his tirade as follows: Nasrallah is a coward who orders death and celebrates death. pic.twitter.com/W2lCQMMkwT — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 3, 2023

Hezbollah, an Iranian backed terrorist organization, has 200,000 missiles pointed at Israel and has been launching attacks on the country in recent weeks.

But some people who watched the remarks had a disturbing revelation. Nasrallah's remarks were tame compared to what pro-Hamas supporters have been saying on U.S. campuses and at rallies in cities around the country.

I’m not kidding when I say that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s speech today was less inflammatory than some of those made on US college campuses in the past few weeks. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 3, 2023

On a scale of 1 to a Harvard pro-Hamas rally, Nasrallah's speech was no more than a 6. — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 3, 2023

Meanwhile, college campuses continue to be a place of raging anti-Semitism fueled by far left professors and enabling of radical student organizations.