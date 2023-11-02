Jim Jordan Wants to Know Why DOJ Was Spying on Congress
Tipsheet

This Is Why Child Trafficking Cases at the Border Are Being Put on Hold

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 02, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

According to whistleblowers who have spoken to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, child trafficking cases at the border have been put on hold by the Department of Homeland Security. Why? Hundreds of special agents usually dedicated to child trafficking cases have reportedly been pulled and reassigned to making sandwiches for illegal immigrants. 

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has lost track of 85,000 children trafficked across the border. 

Further, Mayorkas and DHS are hiding the data on how many illegal immigrants have entered the U.S. since President Biden came into office.

