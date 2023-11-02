This Is Why Child Trafficking Cases at the Border Are Being Put on Hold

According to whistleblowers who have spoken to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, child trafficking cases at the border have been put on hold by the Department of Homeland Security. Why? Hundreds of special agents usually dedicated to child trafficking cases have reportedly been pulled and reassigned to making sandwiches for illegal immigrants.

A patriotic whistleblower told me DHS special agents are being pulled off investigating child trafficking to make sandwiches for illegal immigrants at the southern border. Secretary Mayorkas can’t deny it. Watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/9eOq4wPAWQ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 31, 2023

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has lost track of 85,000 children trafficked across the border.

Here’s the Biden Administration’s idea of securing the border. Give unaccompanied migrant children a presentation on “their rights” - and then turn them right over to sex and labor traffickers pic.twitter.com/bBA0LZ6irN — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 25, 2023

Further, Mayorkas and DHS are hiding the data on how many illegal immigrants have entered the U.S. since President Biden came into office.

Mayorkas can't give an answer when Sen. Johnson presses him on the number of migrants the Biden admin has let in pic.twitter.com/InM8xWGAqT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 31, 2023

BREAKING: New CBP data reveals Border Patrol released over 900,000 migrants into the U.S. in fiscal year 2023 after they were apprehended crossing illegally, including a staggering 155,821 releases in September alone.

These numbers do not include ICE or ports of entry releases.… pic.twitter.com/robb2SzhVF — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 27, 2023



