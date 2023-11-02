Biden Shot His Mouth Off About the Israeli Invasion of Gaza...And It's Not...
Tipsheet

Republicans Expose Democrats' 'Ethics' Scheme to Remake the Supreme Court

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 02, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee further exposed a scheme by Democrats to remake the Supreme Court during a hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday. Republicans highlighted relentless attacks on the conservative justices by Democratic Senators and leftist activists, showing new "ethics reform" is really an underhanded way for liberals to control decision making. 

"It's an effort to delegitimize the Supreme Court because you don't like the way they rule," Republican Senator Tom Cotton said. "You thought the Supreme Court was your own special province." 

"This is not some secret. It's wide out in the open. Chuck Schumer has gone to the steps of the Supreme Court by name," Cotton continued. "In May of 2022 the unprecedented action of leaking the Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case occurred, unleashing left wing street militias outside of the Justice's homes." 

Ranking Member Chuck Grassley also weighed in.

Earlier this week Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin vowed to subpoena friends and aquaintances of conservative justices, the latest move of his intimindation campaign against the Supreme Court.

