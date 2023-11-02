Republicans Expose Democrats' 'Ethics' Scheme to Remake the Supreme Court

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee further exposed a scheme by Democrats to remake the Supreme Court during a hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday. Republicans highlighted relentless attacks on the conservative justices by Democratic Senators and leftist activists, showing new "ethics reform" is really an underhanded way for liberals to control decision making.

"It's an effort to delegitimize the Supreme Court because you don't like the way they rule," Republican Senator Tom Cotton said. "You thought the Supreme Court was your own special province."

"This is not some secret. It's wide out in the open. Chuck Schumer has gone to the steps of the Supreme Court by name," Cotton continued. "In May of 2022 the unprecedented action of leaking the Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case occurred, unleashing left wing street militias outside of the Justice's homes."

Whether it’s “ethics reforms” or subpoenas, Democrats are trying to undermine and delegitimize the Supreme Court—just because they don’t like its rulings. pic.twitter.com/76HZe8JrT3 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 2, 2023

Ranking Member Chuck Grassley also weighed in.

Attn Judiciary Cmte Dems: The Supreme Court is an independent branch of government NOT a political punching bag — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 2, 2023

2day judic cmte has on the agenda partisan subpoenas to go after SCOTUS justices It’s all part of a campaign by the Left to harass + intimidate the Supreme Court because they don’t like some of its recent decisions — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 2, 2023

Earlier this week Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin vowed to subpoena friends and aquaintances of conservative justices, the latest move of his intimindation campaign against the Supreme Court.