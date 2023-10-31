Durbin Ramps Up His Witch Hunt Against Supreme Court Justices

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin is ramping up his attacks on the Supreme Court and plans to subpoena long time friends and allies of conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito under the guise of "ethics reform." So far he has no intention of issuing subpoenas to friends or associates of liberal Supreme Court justices after acceptance of gifts or special treatment from institutions.

"Senate Judiciary Committee leaders said they would vote as soon as Nov. 9 to authorize subpoenas for information from Texas billionaire Harlan Crow, a close friend and benefactor of Justice Clarence Thomas, and from Leonard Leo, the conservative judicial activist. Senate Democrats do not need the vote of any Republican on the committee to authorize the subpoenas. No separate vote by the full Senate is necessary," the Washington Post reports.

As reported, one of those longtime associates includes constitutional scholar Leonard Leo. Leo is a key activist who has helped solidify the conservative majority on the Supreme Court through his work as chairman of the Federalist Society. He is rejecting the probe as unconstitutional and un-American.

"I will not bow to the vile and disgusting liberal McCarthyism, that seeks to destroy the Supreme Court simply because it follows the constitution rather than their political agenda," Leo released in a statement referring a letter he sent to Durbin on October 19 by his attorney, which was ignored.

From that letter:

"We have put forward clear and detailed reasons why the Committee’s inquiry is a form of political retaliation in violation of the First Amendment and the Equal Protection component of the Due Process Clause.

The Committee insists that it needs information about events, trips, and private hospitality extended to Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, but, at the same time, shows absolutely no interest in Justice Ginsburg’s visit to a Planned Parenthood event; or an invitation-only, privately funded event at the Library of Congress celebrating Justice Jackson’s investiture; or Justice Sotomayor’s visit to the American Constitution Society; or Justice Breyer’s many trips to the Aspen Ideas Festival. The fact that attendance at those events was disclosed or publicly known says nothing about what occurred at those gatherings, why the Justices were invited to attend, who else attended the events, what interests those other attendees had in matters pending before the Court, or what subjects were raised with the Justices by those other attendees. The same is true of the numerous visits those same Justices have made to the most Left-of-center law schools and lawyers’ membership groups in America, which are populated by many individuals with significant interests and participation in the work of the Court, and who certainly had access to the Justices during the Justices’ visits.

Beyond events and trips, there are other activities of the Democrat-nominated Justices to which the Committee has turned a blind eye, despite significant media coverage of those activities.

The Committee’s inquiry is defined by internal inconsistencies, over the top accusations of misconduct, and a myopic focus on one side of the political aisle that likely has more to do with soliciting donations for reelection campaigns than securing information that might assist in the discharge of the Committee’s lawmaking responsibilities. From top to bottom, the inquiry is a political operation that is being advanced under the guise of a congressional investigation."

Meanwhile, House Republicans are investigating the Washington D.C. Attorney General for going after Leo on behalf of leftist activist groups working to destroy the Supreme Court.

