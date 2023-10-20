The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages

According to Israeli officials, Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas released two American hostages Friday afternoon for "humanitarian" purposes after kindapping and holding them in the Gaza Strip for nearly two weeks. The release of Natalie and Judith Raanan, a mother and daughter from Illinois, was reportedly negotiated Qatar -- a major non-NATO U.S. ally under heavy scrutiny for harboring Hamas leaders who live in luxury in the capitol of Doha.

Advertisement

“Today, we have secured the release of two Americans taken hostage by Hamas during the horrific terrorist assault against Israel on October 7. Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear,” President Joe Biden released in a statement. “These individuals and their family will have the full support of the United States government as they recover and heal, and we should all respect their privacy in this moment.@



“From the earliest moments of this attack, we have been working around-the-clock to free American citizens who were taken hostage by Hamas, and we have not ceased our efforts to secure the release of those who are still being held. I thank the government of Qatar and the government of Israel for their partnership in this work,” he continued. “Jill and I have been holding close in our hearts all the families of unaccounted for Americans. And, as I told those families when I spoke with them last week—we will not stop until we get their loved ones home. As president, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans held hostage around the world.”

Two American hostages released from Gaza, Fox News is told. @TreyYingst has the latest. https://t.co/dqbYE8skcQ pic.twitter.com/ARTmdfPpnQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2023

An Israeli official tells Fox News that the family of the hostages was notified. They were initially taken from Nahal Oz. Their names are Judith and Natalie Raanan. pic.twitter.com/5nhJSLUinZ — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 20, 2023

It is crucial for hostages to be released and that Americans make it home unharmed, but Hamas is using the release as leverage to delay an IDF invasion into Gaza. The terrorist group is still holding hundreds of hostages, including Americans. During the October 7 incursion into Israel, Hamas terrorists murdered 30 Americans during their rampage. Ultimately, they killed more than 1300 innocent people, including babies sleeping in their cribs.

Statement: In response to Qatari efforts, we released two American detainees (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the allegations of Biden and his fascist administration are false allegations that have no… — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 20, 2023

Stop with this messaging. This a decision made by Hamas' leadership because it favors them and delays a ground assault. They aren't doing it because they grew conscious. You don't kidnap children, murder their parents and burn people, and then become a humanitarian. https://t.co/cKaXhA2IFs — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 20, 2023

Advertisement

Hamas released a two Americans. A mom and daughter.



Qatar will try to take a victory lap. The country should be shunned for financing and hosting Hamas on its soil.



Total hostages now stand at 201. — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) October 20, 2023

Hamas, Qatar and Iran can keep playing this game at great emotional distress for everyone and ultimately at America and Israel’s expense. The approach we are taking letting Hamas and Iran call the shots with Qatar playing the hero is not sustainable. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) October 20, 2023



