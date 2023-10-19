Former Trump Attorney Pleads Guilty to Election Interference Charges, But There's a Catch

Former Trump election attorney Sidney Powell, who once said "the Kraken" would be released to expose fraud in the 2020 presidential election, has pleaded guilty to a series of misdemeanor charges in Georgia. The felony charges, originally filed in August by Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis, have been dropped. Powell's trial was set to start next week. The plea deal also requires Powell to cooperate with the government against other defendants.

Seventeen other defendants, including President Donald Trump, face similar felony charges. Willis initially tried to put all defendants on trial at the same time, but was overruled by a judge in September.

"Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee separated the cases from two co-defendants whose trial will start Oct. 23. He didn't set a trial date for Trump. But McAfee set deadlines of Oct. 6 for prosecutors to share evidence with Trump's defense lawyers and Dec. 1 for filing arguments in the case," USA Today reported. "McAfee ruled the courthouse 'simply contains no courtroom adequately large enough to hold all 19 defendants, their multiple attorneys and support staff' and the prosecution team. McAfee also said multiple defendants at jury selection time would mean 'an already Herculean task becomes more unlikely.'"