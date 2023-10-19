During High Stakes Oval Office Speech, Biden Again Shows Dangerous Weakness

Speaking from the Oval Office Thursday night, President Joe Biden attempted to make the case that additional taxpayer funding for Ukraine, which includes payments for domestic social welfare services, is in the interest of the United States. He also made the case for new military funding for Israel, a U.S. ally since 1948, which continues to take fire from Iranian backed terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and others.

During Biden's remarks, there was little mention of how Biden plans to deter Iran from further incitement in the Middle East. He gave drive by remarks on what is being done to bring American hostages, being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, home.

"There is nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together," Biden said. "Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but this is what they have in common, they both want to annihilate neighboring democracies."

The terror and tyranny of Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy.



Let me share with you why this is vital for America’s national security: https://t.co/MoClTKCBCw — President Biden (@POTUS) October 20, 2023

In one moment of clarity Biden pushed back, again, on false claims a hospital in Gaza was bombed by Israel on Wednesday.

BIDEN: "Like so many others, I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life including the explosion at the hospital in Gaza which was not done by the Israelis." pic.twitter.com/JN0aFKug5B — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 20, 2023

Ahead of Biden's much anticipated remarks, a number of drone strikes were launched against U.S. military installations and troops in the Middle East. In fact, U.S. forces were attacked in Iraq while Biden was speaking.

U.S. forces attacked in Iraq while Biden speaks in Oval Office. https://t.co/zkEjeTUVYG — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 20, 2023

U.S. Troops have been Attacked in Iraq and Syria over 7 Times in the last 48 Hours and the President of the United States just made absolutely Zero Mention of the Attacks or a Response in his Address to the Nation. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 20, 2023











