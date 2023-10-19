Biden's Press Shop Just Exposed U.S. Special Operators
Did Joe Biden Reveal Delta Force Operators in Israel?
When You Say Stuff Like This About Jews and Hitler, You're Going to...
Maddow Sees a Trump Execution Squad
Another American Journalist Is Detained In Russia
Another Democrat Is Facing Heat For Being Pro-Palestine
Biden's Oval Office Address Met With Harsh Criticism
DHS Officer Caught Glorifying Israelis Being Brutally Killed Placed On Leave
GOP Demands Biden Admin Package U.S. Aid for Ukraine, Israel Separately
Democrat Threatens to Call Cops On Reporter Rather Than Just Answer Tough Questions
Jim Banks Sure Has a Lot to Say About Move to Empower Acting...
Pentagon: US Navy Intercepted Missiles Out of Yemen Potentially Headed to Israel
Senate Passes Resolution Supporting Israel, But There's a Catch
Go Woke, Go Broke: Lingerie Company Ditches 'Feminist' Marketing After Sales Drop
Tipsheet

During High Stakes Oval Office Speech, Biden Again Shows Dangerous Weakness

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 19, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking from the Oval Office Thursday night, President Joe Biden attempted to make the case that additional taxpayer funding for Ukraine, which includes payments for domestic social welfare services, is in the interest of the United States. He also made the case for new military funding for Israel, a U.S. ally since 1948, which continues to take fire from Iranian backed terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and others. 

Advertisement

During Biden's remarks, there was little mention of how Biden plans to deter Iran from further incitement in the Middle East. He gave drive by remarks on what is being done to bring American hostages, being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, home. 

"There is nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together," Biden said. "Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but this is what they have in common, they both want to annihilate neighboring democracies." 

In one moment of clarity Biden pushed back, again, on false claims a hospital in Gaza was bombed by Israel on Wednesday. 

Recommended

Biden's Oval Office Address Met With Harsh Criticism Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Ahead of Biden's much anticipated remarks, a number of drone strikes were launched against U.S. military installations and troops in the Middle East. In fact, U.S. forces were attacked in Iraq while Biden was speaking.




Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Oval Office Address Met With Harsh Criticism Sarah Arnold
Harvard Students Try to Play the Victims After Losing Job Opportunities Over Hamas Support Guy Benson
Academia Needs to Go Extinct Kurt Schlichter
When You Say Stuff Like This About Jews and Hitler, You're Going to Get Fired Matt Vespa
Rashida Tlaib Facing Condemnation From All Corners of Capitol Hill Rebecca Downs
Here's Why a Veteran State Dept. Official Just Resigned Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Oval Office Address Met With Harsh Criticism Sarah Arnold
Advertisement