Americans Warned to Leave Lebanon as the Country Falls Apart

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut is warning Americans to leave the country after issuing a "do not travel" advisory earlier in the week.

"The U.S. Embassy is closely monitoring the security situation in Lebanon. On October 17, the State Department issued a Travel Advisory advising U.S. citizens to not travel to Lebanon due to the unpredictable security situation. The Department of State urges U.S. citizens in Lebanon to make plans to depart as soon as possible while commercial options are still available. We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart prepare contingency plans for emergency situations," the Embassy released in a notice Thursday. "U.S. citizens in Lebanon who need emergency assistance should contact the Department of State using this crisis intake form. Family members can also submit a crisis intake form on behalf of a U.S. citizen family member. Please only fill out one form per person, as multiple requests will delay processing."

"The Department of State reminds citizens to avoid demonstrations and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings or protests as some of these have turned violent," the notice continues.

U.S. State Department urges American citizens to make plans to leave Lebanon as soon as possible. — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 19, 2023

The warning comes as Iranian backed Hezbollah continues to launch rocket attacks on Israeli civilians. The official government of Lebanon is controlled by the group.

At least 20 Rockets have been launched so far from Southern Lebanon into Israel within the last few minutes. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2023

Hezbollah is also targeting IDF military installations.

Hezbollah says it attacked an IDF post with guided missiles. — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the IDF ground invasion into the Gaza Strip has been delayed.







