U.S. Defense Department Confirms Gaza Hospital Was Struck by Terrorists

The Department of Defense has confirmed the bombing of a hospital in Gaza Tuesday was the work of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The terrorist organization launched a rocket destined for Israeli civilians that fell short and hit the Al-Ahli hospital instead.

NEW: Two U.S. officials tell @ABC Pentagon independently concluded the Gaza hospital blast was likely caused by an errant Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that fell short of its target. In other words, the DD was not basing guidance to Biden solely on info from the Israelis. — Erielle Reshef (@ErielleReshef) October 18, 2023

While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) October 18, 2023

Undeniable Evidence 1/2: @N12News (Israeli news) cameras recorded the failed Islamic Jihad rocket hitting the Gaza hospital Parking lot, causing the explosion that Israel was blamed for by the terrorist organization #Hamas. Video #1 in English by news anchor @LeviYonit. pic.twitter.com/ASJFkiDRtL — Niv Calderon (@nivcalderon) October 18, 2023

Immediately the Gaza health authority, which is controlled by Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas, claimed the hospital was attacked by an Israeli airstrike and that "hundreds" were dead. None of that was true.

Daylight. The Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza still stands. Local footage shows all buildings intact. There are no rescue workers pulling bodies from rubble. There are no bodies. There is no rubble.



A tragedy happened. Innocents died. But it wasn't as reported yesterday. pic.twitter.com/5EEoLV4q5X — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) October 18, 2023

Meanwhile false smears and conclusions about the strike, which inflamed the Arab world and led to violent protests outside of U.S. Embassies, have not been corrected or retracted.

These LIES are still up from the Hamas caucus. No deletions. No corrections. Absolutely shameful. https://t.co/p3vZHNtNuX pic.twitter.com/5EQLICKUux — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 18, 2023



