Tipsheet

U.S. Defense Department Confirms Gaza Hospital Was Struck by Terrorists

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 18, 2023 11:30 AM

The Department of Defense has confirmed the bombing of a hospital in Gaza Tuesday was the work of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The terrorist organization launched a rocket destined for Israeli civilians that fell short and hit the Al-Ahli hospital instead. 

Immediately the Gaza health authority, which is controlled by Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas, claimed the hospital was attacked by an Israeli airstrike and that "hundreds" were dead. None of that was true. 

Meanwhile false smears and conclusions about the strike, which inflamed the Arab world and led to violent protests outside of U.S. Embassies, have not been corrected or retracted. 


