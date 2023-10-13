Hamas Trapping Gaza Civilians as Egypt Refuses to Open Their Border

Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas is telling Gaza civilians to stay in their homes after warnings from the Israeli Defense Forces to get out ahead of additional military operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

"A diplomatic source telling Fox News today that Hamas is preventing civilians inside homes And you just heard that explosion in the distance, continuing airstrikes at this hour in Gaza. But this source telling Fox News that Hamas is preventing civilians from leaving their homes after they announced that there will be an airstrike there,” Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst reports.

The Israeli military flyer distributed to Gazans in the north part of the enclave asking them to evacuate the area. pic.twitter.com/hL9CYeRJzI — Hamdah Salhut (@hamdahsalhut) October 13, 2023

The IDF will protect the people of Israel.



Hamas indiscriminately slaughtered innocent Israeli civilians.



Now Hamas is hiding behind the people in Gaza.



That's why we're asking them to move.



Because the IDF will protect the people of Israel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

The United Nations claims Israeli's warning and timeline of 24 hours for an exit is untenable.

“The scale and speed of the unfolding humanitarian crisis is bone-chilling. Gaza is fast becoming a hell hole and is on the brink of collapse," UNRWA released in a statement. "In Gaza, more than 2 million people are caught up in this conflict. UNRWA is struggling to fulfil its mandate."

Egypt, which shares a seven mile long border with Gaza, is refusing to take in refugees. Other surrounding Arab countries are doing the same.

"Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Thursday that Gazans must 'stay steadfast and remain on their land,' amid calls for Cairo to allow safe passage for civilians stuck in Gaza," Alarabiya News reports. "The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza is the only passage in and out of the coastal enclave not controlled by Israel."

CNN's @JakeTapper: "Egypt, Jordan, I mean, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, all these countries that prepare--that talk about how much they care about the Palestinians, they could help right now. They could help the Palestinians escape. They could say okay, stop bombing and we will… pic.twitter.com/6q67JAfkrV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 12, 2023



