Tuberville Responds to Calls He Should Be 'Removed From the Human Race'

On Monday night former National Security Agency Director General Michael Hayden called for the removal of Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville "from the human race." Hayden is upset Tuberville continues to hold up military promotions as long as the Pentagon funds travel for abortions.

Advertisement

How about the human race? https://t.co/UCGCfF1lA3 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 10, 2023

Tuberville responded Tuesday afternoon and called for Hayden to be prosecuted.

“This morning my office was made aware of a statement made by General Michael Hayden calling for a politically motivated assassination. This statement is disgusting and it is repugnant to everything we believe in as Americans. Given General Hayden’s long career in Washington, he must have known that, by making such a statement, he was committing a serious crime. His own efforts today to reinterpret what he said are only a tacit admission of guilty," Tuberville said. "If we still have a nonpolitical justice system in this country, then General Hayden will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My office has reported this incident to the Capitol Police and I expect that they will once again do an excellent job protecting members of Congress and bringing criminals to justice."

He also slammed Democrats for failing to condemn Hayden's remarks.

“I am not aware of a single Democrat member of Congress who has condemned this reckless statement. This deafening silence tells us everything we need to know about Democrats and their commitment to ‘Our Democracy.’ In fact, Democrats have only continued to attack me by name today. Sadly, General Hayden is just the latest in a long line of Washington Leftists who have engaged in reckless rhetoric against me over the past few months. This must stop and it must stop now," he added. “I am a conservative and a Republican, but above all, I am an American who cares about this country and is deeply concerned for its future. I am not a politician, and when I came to Washington, I did not expect to be popular among the clown show; but I certainty did not expect to be lied about on the Senate floor and threatened by former government officials like Michael Hayden. Anyone who actually cares about our country must go on the record and condemn his reckless statements.”