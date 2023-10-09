Could Kevin McCarthy Return to the Speakership?
After Hosting a Party, Biden Calls a Lid Before Noon as War Rages

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 09, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden called a lid before noon on Monday as Americans continue to be held hostage by Iranian backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip and as Israel is still under assault. 

"The White House has called a lid for the day, before the pool call time. We will not be seeing the president today," the White House pool report states. 

Last night Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a party at the White House, complete with a live band. 

Earlier in the day Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who reported said they were unwilling to negotiate with Hamas as the IDF prepares for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. 

Meanwhile, the State Department has confirmed at least nine Americans were killed by Hamas terrorists over the weekend. The number of Americans being held captive has not been officially released. 

