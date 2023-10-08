Meet the ‘Accidental Politician’ Running for Utah’s Open U.S. Senate Seat
BREAKING: Countless Americans Killed and Kidnapped by Hamas Terrorists

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 08, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Sunday a number of Americans are among the individuals kidnapped by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israeli on Saturday morning. Many have also been killed. 

"We have reports that several Americans were killed.  We’re working overtime to verify that.  At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans, and there again, we’re working to verify those reports," Blinken said during an interview with CNN. 

Ynet news reports at least 230 people, including Israelis and Americans, are missing. Final numbers could be much higher. Hamas terrorists still control many parts of Israel in the south as the Israeli Defense Forces work to get them out. Thousands of rockets have been fired into the country in less than 24 hours. Thousands of people are severely injured and more than 600 have been killed. 

During an interview with NBC Sunday morning, Blinken admitted that funding released to Iran - which funds Hamas and is celebrating the attacks - is used for terrorism. In September, the Biden administration released $6 billion to the regime. 


