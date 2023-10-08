BREAKING: Countless Americans Killed and Kidnapped by Hamas Terrorists

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Sunday a number of Americans are among the individuals kidnapped by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israeli on Saturday morning. Many have also been killed.

Advertisement

"We have reports that several Americans were killed. We’re working overtime to verify that. At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans, and there again, we’re working to verify those reports," Blinken said during an interview with CNN.

Secretary of State Blinken says the US is "working overtime" to verify reports of missing and dead Americans after Hamas' terror attack in Israel https://t.co/JMOO89yQLm pic.twitter.com/7LVsP55TJI — CNN (@CNN) October 8, 2023

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken had Confirmed that Americans have been Killed by Hamas Attacks in Israel over the last 48 Hours and that there are still a number of Americans who are Missing that were possibly Kidnapped by Terrorist into the Gaza Strip. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 8, 2023

Ynet news reports at least 230 people, including Israelis and Americans, are missing. Final numbers could be much higher. Hamas terrorists still control many parts of Israel in the south as the Israeli Defense Forces work to get them out. Thousands of rockets have been fired into the country in less than 24 hours. Thousands of people are severely injured and more than 600 have been killed.

5 terrorists who were hidden in the Zikim Beach in Israeli territory were identified by IDF naval soldiers. They targeted the terrorists and prevented their infiltration into civilian areas.



We will not stop until we find all of the infiltrated terrorists and root them out. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2023

During an interview with NBC Sunday morning, Blinken admitted that funding released to Iran - which funds Hamas and is celebrating the attacks - is used for terrorism. In September, the Biden administration released $6 billion to the regime.

"What do you say about the argument that money is fungible — so Iran may have known this money is coming and used other funds to help fund this attack?"



Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "Iran has unfortunately always used and focused its funds on supporting terrorism" pic.twitter.com/t8kyDqOHk9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2023



