Chip Roy Explains How He'll Vote on Removing Speaker McCarthy

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 03, 2023 12:45 PM
Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy will not vote to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his post Tuesday as Florida Republican Matt Gaetz pushes forward with vacating the chair. 

“Today, I am voting against the motion to vacate Speaker Kevin McCarthy. My position has been and remains that the status quo of massive spending, open borders, funding proxy wars, and weaponized government is unacceptable," Roy released in a statement Tuesday. "That said, I am voting against this motion because I disagree with the tactical play call. I do not believe that you pull the coach at the beginning of the fourth quarter, which is where we currently stand."

"I remain focused on laying out the possible paths to secure wins for the American people. So I will demand of House Republican leadership that we use all of our leverage between now and the expiration of the 45-day continuing resolution to finish appropriations and cut spending, secure the southern border with H.R. 2, offset any and all supplemental spending with cuts from damaging programs like Biden’s IRS expansion and anti-American energy subsidies and zero out or constrain Ukraine funding while securing full accountability and transparency, among other things," he continued. "We didn’t come here for second place.” 

McCarthy addressed the situation with reporters Tuesday morning. 


