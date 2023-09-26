There's an Update on Biden's Health Status
A Republican Senator Joined the UAW Picket Line. This is Why.
Energy Secretary Under Investigation for Disastrous Electric Vehicle Road Trip
Dem Senators to Bob Menendez: It's Time to Say Adios to Your Political...
Did ABC News' Political Director Engage in Doublethink in Trump-Biden Poll Analysis?
Shocker: Anti-Dark Money Sheldon Whitehouse Has Deep Ties to Secret Donors
Biden Admin Says Low-Income Women, Kids Would Lose Support During a Shutdown But...
Hunter Biden Has Filed Another Lawsuit
Hochul Calls in Even More National Guard Personnel Amid Illegal Immigrant Crisis
CNN Anchor Immediately Ends Interview With Gaetz After Getting Fact Checked on Air
United Auto Workers Strike: Have Unions Finally Made Detroit an Offer It Has...
Here's Why Democrats in New Jersey Are Changing Their Tune on Illegal Immigration
Pro-Lifers Should Be on Tuberville’s Side
Why Was a Venezuelan Flag Planted on U.S. Soil by Illegal Immigrants?
Tipsheet

Ford Delivers a Major Blow to Biden's Electric Vehicle Push

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 26, 2023 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As the United Auto Workers Strike drags on, President Joe Biden's forced transfer to electric vehicles has suffered a major blow

U.S. automaker Ford Motor Company announced Monday that it would pause construction of a billion-dollar plant in Michigan involving a Chinese electric vehicle battery company.

"We’re pausing work and limiting spending on construction on the Marshall project until we’re confident about our ability to competitively operate the plant," Ford spokesperson T.R. Reid told FOX Business. "We haven’t made any final decision about the planned investment there."

Ford announced in a ceremony earlier this year that it would invest $3.5 billion to build the plant in Marshall, Michigan. As part of the announcement, the U.S. automaker said it had reached an agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), a Ningde, China-based firm, to manufacture battery cells at the plant using services provided by the Chinese company.

Advertisement

Ford recently reported it will lose $4.5 billion on electric vehicle production this year alone and is losing $60,000 per car produced.

"Ford Motor Company announced it is projected to lose a whopping $4.5 billion from electric vehicles (EVs) this year, up from the previous projected loss of $3 billion," Fox Business reports. "The company released its second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The U.S.-based automaker's EV division, called "Ford Model e," has lost $1.8 billion so far this year." 

The Biden administration continues to argue taxpayers should further subsidize the massive losses to comply with Biden's climate agenda. 

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is set to visit the UAW picket line in Wayne, Michigan Tuesday, but continues to double down on electric vehicle mandates for private companies. 

Recommended

There's an Update on Biden's Health Status Katie Pavlich
Advertisement


Tags: GREEN NEW SCAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's an Update on Biden's Health Status Katie Pavlich
CNN Anchor Immediately Ends Interview With Gaetz After Getting Fact Checked on Air Leah Barkoukis
Fashion Designer's Stolen Clothes Found in 'Unwearable' Condition at Ex-Biden Official's House Mia Cathell
A Republican Senator Joined the UAW Picket Line. This is Why. Katie Pavlich
Why Was a Venezuelan Flag Planted on U.S. Soil by Illegal Immigrants? Guy Benson
I Bet You We’re Not Better Off Now With So Much Gambling Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's an Update on Biden's Health Status Katie Pavlich
Advertisement