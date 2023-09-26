There's an Update on Biden's Health Status
Tipsheet

A Republican Senator Joined the UAW Picket Line. This is Why.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 26, 2023 11:00 AM
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley made a visit to the United Auto Workers picket line in Wentzville, Missourio over the weekend, arguing workers aren't getting a fair shake from major companies Ford, Chrysler and General Motors. 

During the visit Hawley called out President Joe Biden and Democrats onboard with his climate agenda for bolstering China while undercutting American workers.

Republicans continue to hammer President Joe Biden for the strike, citing his climate change agenda as a major reason why auto workers walked out of factories and into the streets. 


