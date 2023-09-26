A Republican Senator Joined the UAW Picket Line. This is Why.

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley made a visit to the United Auto Workers picket line in Wentzville, Missourio over the weekend, arguing workers aren't getting a fair shake from major companies Ford, Chrysler and General Motors.

I talked to workers who had been in Wentzville for 40 years - and workers who had just started. The message was the same: give us a chance to take care of our families and have a future pic.twitter.com/6f6dbSnDwZ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 25, 2023

Privilege to visit the picket line in Wentzville today - these workers deserve better pay, better benefits, and a GUARANTEE their jobs will stay in America pic.twitter.com/Pq2xoX1F3A — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 25, 2023

America made these huge corporations what they are. Now they owe some loyalty - and basic fairness - to American workers. Stop offshoring. Stop investing in China. Stop making American workers compete with slave labor. Invest in America — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 25, 2023

Another worker told me he works Mon-Sat and is often asked to work Sundays also. No time for family or church. That’s wrong — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 25, 2023

During the visit Hawley called out President Joe Biden and Democrats onboard with his climate agenda for bolstering China while undercutting American workers.

Hawley says he supports the UAW’s stance but is also blaming the Biden administration’s push for electric vehicle manufacturing which he says means more jobs in China. pic.twitter.com/IAjztV8KJS — Gregg Palermo (@GreggPalermo) September 25, 2023

Republicans continue to hammer President Joe Biden for the strike, citing his climate change agenda as a major reason why auto workers walked out of factories and into the streets.

Make no mistake about it, the Biden Administration isn't on the side of autoworkers.



They only care about their Green New Deal agenda and a mandate-driven economy. pic.twitter.com/4KNnAASt3i — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) September 25, 2023



