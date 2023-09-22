Hunter Biden Has Entered the Bob Menendez Indictment

As Spencer reported Friday morning, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez has been indicted on a number of federal charges for bribery and selling out the United States of America to Egypt. Menendez is the current chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The indictment alleges Menendez accepted bribes in return for his "power and influence as a senator" to protect and enrich several Egyptian officials.

"Those bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle, and other things of value," the indictment states.

https://t.co/2bMJbPO7yy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2023

But an email included in the indictment is raising questions about former Vice President Joe Biden's connection to the players Menendez was involved with. More specifically, who Menendez staffers were contacting for favors from Biden while he was in office during the Obama administration.

🤔🤔



When an aide to Senator Robert Menendez requested that then VP-Biden host the U.S.-Spain Council's 2010 annual meeting at his official Naval Observatory residence in Washington DC, he contacted Hunter Biden's business partner rather than Joe's White House office. pic.twitter.com/ZHr6Kmvlt3 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 22, 2023

Rosemont Seneca Partners is the firm Hunter Biden ran with Devon Archer. Despite false claims President Joe Biden "never met" Hunter's partners or discussed business with his son, Archer revealed in congressional testimony that he met the elder Biden many times and said the "Biden brand" was being sold for millions around the world. Then Vice President Biden would regularly call into Hunter's business meetings and was put on speaker phone.

EXCERPT FROM DEVON ARCHER TRANSCRIPT:



ARCHER: "Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn't have the brand attached to it...I think that preserved them..."



REP. DAN GOLDMAN (D): "But how would that work?"



ARCHER: "Because people would be intimidated to mess with them."… pic.twitter.com/uIqouwArBE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2023

TUCKER: "There's no corruption here at all. This is totally normal. Joe Biden had no role whatsoever in in his son's business or knowledge of it? That seems false."



DEVON ARCHER: "That's categorically false. He was aware of Hunter's business. He met with Hunter's business… pic.twitter.com/m7RVzyQrZn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2023



