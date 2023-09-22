The Illegal Immigration Industrial Complex
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden Has Entered the Bob Menendez Indictment

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 22, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Spencer reported Friday morning, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez has been indicted on a number of federal charges for bribery and selling out the United States of America to Egypt. Menendez is the current chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. 

The indictment alleges Menendez accepted bribes in return for his "power and influence as a senator" to protect and enrich several Egyptian officials. 

"Those bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle, and other things of value," the indictment states. 

But an email included in the indictment is raising questions about former Vice President Joe Biden's connection to the players Menendez was involved with. More specifically, who Menendez staffers were contacting for favors from Biden while he was in office during the Obama administration. 

Rosemont Seneca Partners is the firm Hunter Biden ran with Devon Archer. Despite false claims President Joe Biden "never met" Hunter's partners or discussed business with his son, Archer revealed in congressional testimony that he met the elder Biden many times and said the "Biden brand" was being sold for millions around the world. Then Vice President Biden would regularly call into Hunter's business meetings and was put on speaker phone. 

