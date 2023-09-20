Merrick Garland Can't Define 'Traditional Catholic'
Tipsheet

Trump Responds to Special Counsel Efforts to Obtain a Gag Order

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 20, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump is responding to a recent filing from Special Counsel Jack Smith requesting a gag order against him in the January 6 case. 

"Deranged Jack Smith’s Gag Order request would make it impossible for me to speak negatively about Crooked Joe Biden, and other subjects of incompetence. How Ridiculous! No more FIRST AMENDMENT?" Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday. 

Late last week news broke that Smith requested the gag order from U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan. Smith claimed it was "narrowly tailored," when in reality, it cast a very wide net. 

"On Friday afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan unsealed filings revealing the government’s week-old request, arguing that Trump is undermining the fairness of the proceedings through “disparaging and inflammatory attacks” on prosecutors, witnesses and the judge in the case," POLITICO first reported.

